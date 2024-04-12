The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has refuted claims that it is responsible for the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company’s (IBEDC)’s inability to provide the estimated hours of supply to customer feeders.

Ndidi Mbah, General Manager of Public Affairs at TCN, clarified this position in a rejoinder entitled, “IBEDC’s publication on estimated hours of power supply.”

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby notes that the publication circulated by IBEDC on 9th April 2024, which stated that TCN is responsible for its failure to ‘deliver estimated hours of supply to your feeders’ due to System Outages and Tripping on TCN ‘s feeders is incorrect,” Mbah said.

She emphasized that the assertion that IBEDC could not deliver the estimated hours of supply to customers due to TCN’s control system is incorrect.

Mbah stated that after a thorough investigation, TCN wishes to correct the record regarding IBEDC’s claim published on April 9, 2024, on its social media platforms.

Mbah explained that the causes of the outages on IBEDC’s 11kV and 33kV lines are due to the DisCo’s own issues, unrelated to TCN’s frequency control operations.

Mbah explained that the statement issued by IBEDC was scrutinized by TCN’s regional managers in Osogbo alongside IBEDC officials and was found to be inaccurate, thus requiring corrections to be made.

“While TCN sees this misinformation of IBEDC as a ploy to undermine and mislead the public against regular power supply, we remain focused on supporting the government’s move towards a more robust and efficient power supply.

“Consequently, TCN assures the public of its commitment to continue to work hard to effectively transport the entire bulk electricity received from the generating companies to distribution load centres nationwide,” she said.

Backstory

Earlier on Tuesday, April 9 2024, Ibadan DisCo had blamed TCN for not supplying power to customers on feeders amid the recent astronomical tariff increase.

According to the electricity distributor, the inability to provide the expected hours of service was due to outages in the TCN system and tripping incidents on the IBEDC feeders.

The development comes despite the hike in electricity tariff for Band A electricity customers.

Recall that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission approved a tariff increase last Tuesday for Band A customers who get at least 20 hours of power supply.

NERC said the hike affected only Band A customers getting a 20-hour power supply.

