President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, approved the appointment of Major-General Adamu Garba Laka as the new National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre under the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The announcement of the appointment was made in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday.

The statement noted that before his appointment as the National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre, General Laka had served in various capacities in North-East Nigeria, where he deployed tactical methods to degrade terrorist groups.

Additionally, General Laka served in Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo under the United Nations and was part of the Nigerian contingent in the US AFRICOM exercise in Senegal.

Regarding his educational qualifications, the new National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre holds master’s degrees in National Security from the National Defence University, Pakistan, and in International Affairs and Strategic Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy.

The statement further highlighted that President Tinubu anticipates General Laka will bring his extensive experience to this critical role to effectively mitigate security threats through preemptive, proactive, and diligent counter-terrorism coordination.

