President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, confirmed the appointment of retired DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo as the new Coordinator of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, operating under the Office of the National Security Adviser.

This appointment was announced in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, and published on the State House’s website.

The statement described retired DIG Kokumo as a distinguished law enforcement veteran with over three decades of expertise in crime prevention, management, analysis, and control.

Between 2022 and 2023, he held the position of Deputy Inspector General of Police at the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department in Abuja, demonstrating his notable leadership abilities.

Furthermore, the statement expressed President Tinubu’s expectation that Kokumo would utilize his vast experience and expertise to reform the Center and devise innovative strategies to tackle the problem of arms proliferation, a major factor contributing to national insecurity.

Here’s what the statement reads:

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo (rtd) as the new Coordinator of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons under the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“DIG Kokumo (rtd) is a seasoned and accomplished law enforcement professional with over 30 years of experience in crime prevention, management, analysis, and control.

“He was Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja, from 2022 to 2023.

“The President expects that the new Coordinator will deploy his immense experience and expertise in efforts to revamp the Centre and evolve new strategies to bring lasting solutions to the menace of arms proliferation which is a significant driver of insecurity in the country.