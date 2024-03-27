The Lagos State Government has arrested 73 individuals for crossing highways without using the provided pedestrian bridges and for misusing pedestrian bridges as accommodation and engaging in other illegal activities.

The announcement was made by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, and is available on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

In his post, Wahab stated that the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESCO) enforced the directive by arresting pedestrians who crossed highways in the state without using pedestrian bridges.

“A total of 73 persons were arrested earlier today by the operatives of @LAGESCOfficial (KAI) for offences ranging from crossing the road without using the pedestrian bridge, and using the pedestrian bridge as accommodation and other illegal activities,” the post on Wahab’s X account read.

The Commissioner also mentioned that the arrested individuals have been taken to court for prosecution, following the state government’s directive that any pedestrian caught crossing highways in the state should be prosecuted.

What you should know

On February 11, 2024, Nairametrics reported that Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, announced the state government’s pledge to arrest and prosecute any pedestrian crossing highways in the state.

Wahab emphasized that crossing highways is prohibited under the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Protection Law of 2017.

The Commissioner had also stated that officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESCO) have been directed to start arresting and immediately prosecuting anyone found crossing the highways across the state.

“Crossing the highway is an offence in Lagos State. Lagos State Government has given a marching order to the officials of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESCO), (KAI) Marshall and other law enforcement officials to arrest anyone crossing the highway and then charge them to court immediately.

‘’Please use the pedestrian bridges across the State,’’ the Commissioner had said.