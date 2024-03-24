The Lagos State Government and the Management of the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) have jointly announced the reopening of the Centre’s Walkway to the public, effective from Friday, 29th March 2024, following the completion of extensive routine maintenance works.

Mr. Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, confirmed this development during a visit to the Centre in Lekki, accompanied by officials from the Ministry.

Expressing his satisfaction, Aregbe stated that all repairs and renovations on the facility, including the Walkway, have been finalized, ensuring its accessibility for tourism activities during the upcoming Easter celebration.

Aregbe took the opportunity to extend gratitude to Lagosians and tourists worldwide for their patience during the thorough maintenance works conducted at the Centre. The completion of the maintenance signifies a significant milestone in preserving and enhancing the tourism potential of the Lekki Conservation Centre.

Prof. Mathew Onoja, the Director-General of the Centre, also expressed appreciation to the State Government for its intervention, particularly in response to a viral video that circulated in December. He commended the swift efforts made towards repairing and renovating the Centre, acknowledging its importance as a major tourism asset in Lagos State.

Highlighting the Centre’s significance, Onoja emphasized its role as a popular destination for tourists from around the globe. He noted that the Centre offers a serene environment conducive to nature tourism and boasts the longest canopy walkway in Africa, attracting visitors seeking unique outdoor experiences.

Backstory

The routine maintenance of the facility commenced in January, prompted by concerns arising from a damaged section of the Canopy Walkway which led to its closure. Although repairs had been undertaken before the circulation of the viral video on social media platforms, the State Government’s proactive response ensured the completion of comprehensive maintenance works to uphold safety standards and enhance visitor experiences.

Initially, the management of LCC also issued a press statement stating that the center has been closed for maintenance and will be reopened on February 1, 2024.

Established in 1990, the center spans 78 hectares (190 acres) and serves as a vital natural resource conservation area. Originally conceived as a biodiversity conservation icon, the facility’s current state raises concerns about its ability to fulfill its intended purpose.

With the Walkway accessible once again, visitors can look forward to exploring the diverse ecosystems and scenic beauty of this renowned conservation area.