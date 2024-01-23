The Lagos State government, acting through the Lagos State Safety Commission, has issued a prompt order for the immediate closure of the Lekki Conservation Centre.

The announcement came from Lanre Mojola, the Director General/CEO of the safety commission, in a post on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

Mojola cited a viral video illustrating the deteriorating condition of the facility as the basis for this decision. It is noteworthy that the commission had initially communicated this directive on Monday through a post on Facebook.

What they said

“Following the viral social media post on the State of the facility at the Lekki Conservation Centre, the Lagos State Government through its agency, Lagos State Safety Commission has directed the immediate closure of the facility and ordered immediate and extensive repairs on affected areas,” the Commission said on Monday in a Facebook post.

Mojola in his Instagram post stated that the viral video which was recorded in December prompted a rapid response which led to the fixing of the issue stated.

However, “The LCC has been closed for extensive maintenance since 16th of January. The Lagos Safety Commission and Lagos Ministry of Tourism will continue to monitor the situation for the safety of everyone.”

Backstory

In a recent video, an X user identified as Chude Nnamdi expressed concerns about the deteriorating condition of the canopy walk bridge at the center. On Monday, Nnamdi highlighted the precarious state of the structure, cautioning visitors to exercise vigilance due to visible damages.

“I have been here many times and the previous year will be a testimony to that.

“This is 49ft above the ground, not even the ground, a swamp look at I saw, look at this. I mean if anyone get fall from here, God forbid what can happen.

“This has been there for quite a long time, this is a place known to house crocodile and all sorts,” he had said.

Established in 1990, the center spans 78 hectares (190 acres) and serves as a vital natural resource conservation area. Originally conceived as a biodiversity conservation icon, the facility’s current state raises concerns about its ability to fulfill its intended purpose.

The management of LCC also issued a press statement stating that the center has been closed for maintenance and will be reopened on February 1, 2024.