The Nigerian Army has officially commenced its programme to convert petrol-fueled operational vehicles to eco-friendly Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), in alignment with the Federal Government’s Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

Speaking at the Nigerian Army Fleet Auto Switch kick-off, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, represented by the Chief of Logistics (Army), Major General Erema Akerejola, emphasized the army’s vital role in the initiative due to its extensive fleet and operational needs.

This development was announced in a statement by Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, published on the official Nigerian Army X account on Thursday.

He added that during the pilot phase, 30 operational vehicles using PMS would undergo conversion, with 22 personnel slated for training in the conversion process. He further disclosed the Nigerian Army’s full willingness to cooperate maximally in this endeavour.

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’id Ahmed Alkali, who also spoke at the kick-off event of the conversion programme, unveiled its primary aim: to advocate for the adoption of CNG as a sustainable and cost-efficient fuel alternative for the Nigerian Army’s transportation fleet.

Alkali expressed confidence that this initiative would not only improve cost-effectiveness but also enhance operational efficiency within the Nigerian Army.

During his address at the event, Engineer Michael Oluwagbemi, the Project Coordinator of PCNGI, highlighted the crucial significance of the Nigerian Army’s active participation in the programme. He emphasized the extensive fleet of operational vehicles within the army, indicating the programme’s relevance and impact.

Oluwagbemi stressed that the army’s involvement signifies a notable milestone, showcasing its proactive approach and commitment to environmental sustainability. He commended the army’s forward-thinking initiatives, recognizing them as essential strides towards enhancing operational efficiency while minimizing ecological footprints.