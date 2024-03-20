The House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Malaria, HIV/AIDS, and Tuberculosis has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammed Ali Pate, and the Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom, to appear before it concerning allegations of misusing $300 million earmarked to combat malaria since 2021.

The committee, chaired by Hon. Amobi Ogah, representing Isuikwato/Umuneochi Federal Constituency, Abia State, expressed its dissatisfaction with the absence of the Permanent Secretary, warning of potential arrest should she fail to comply after being summoned thrice.

The ultimatum

At the heart of the investigation are allegations of excluding indigenous manufacturers from participating in the procurement contracts for insecticidal nets, a critical tool in malaria control efforts.

Ogah highlighted the importance of prioritizing local content, citing resolutions passed by the National Assembly to that effect.

According to Hon. Ogah, Nigeria secured $100 million from the Islamic Bank, with an additional $200 million from the World Bank in 2021 for malaria eradication initiatives.

However, concerns have been raised over the procurement process, with the ministry allegedly contracting the United Nations Office for Project Services at a cost exceeding $3 million, sidelining local manufacturers.

What you should know

Malaria remains a pressing health concern in Nigeria, and the mismanagement of funds designated for its eradication is viewed with grave concern by lawmakers.

Ogah stressed the committee’s commitment to holding public officials accountable for their actions, emphasizing the government’s obligation to prioritize the well-being of its citizens.

The committee also received a petition from Seasons Law Firm on behalf of Rosies Textile Mills Limited, alleging discrimination against indigenous manufacturers in the procurement process.

Ogah urged parliamentary intervention to address these grievances and ensure transparency and accountability in the allocation of resources.