The Federal Government has inaugurated a 20-man committee tasked with implementing the Nigeria Digital in Health Initiative (NDHI).

Led by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, the initiative aims to overhaul the national digital healthcare architecture, ushering in a new era of efficient data management in healthcare facilities nationwide.

During the ceremony held in Abuja, Prof. Pate emphasized that the NDHI represents a crucial milestone in the ongoing efforts to transform Nigeria’s health sector.

The committee, headed by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa is poised to drive significant improvements in data management within healthcare facilities.

The committee

Members of the Committee include:

Dr. Tunji Alausa – Chairman

Dr. Edem Adzogenu – Vice- Chairman

Dr. Adejuwon Dada – Member

Dr Chris. Osa. Isokpunwu – Member

Dr. Gbenga Ijadola – Program Manager NHD Initiave

Dr. Jimoh Salaudeen – Member

Bodunde O. Onifade – Member

Mr. Idris Albankudi – Member

Mr. Lanre Lamina – Member

Dr. Muyi Aina – Member

Tajudeen Ibrahim – Member

Kelechi Ohiri – Member

Dr. Lolade Adeyemi – Member

Mr. Bode Pedro – Member

John Adebisi – Member

Abubakar Yusuf – Member

Dr Ibrahim Waziri – Member

Dr. Oyebanji Filani – Member

Robert Cryer – Member

Leke Ojewale – Member

Prof. Pate highlighted the benefits of digitalizing health records, including enhanced patient experiences, improved data protection, and better health outcomes.

He underscored the potential of digital platforms to streamline the work of healthcare providers, empower policymakers, and enhance accountability across the healthcare ecosystem.

Dr. Alausa echoed these sentiments, noting the challenges posed by the lack of standardized data collection and management systems in the Nigerian healthcare system.

He emphasized the urgent need to transition to a digital health infrastructure to address these challenges effectively.

The Digital in Health Initiative aims to go beyond Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Electronic Health Record (EHR) platforms.

Dr. Alausa outlined a comprehensive approach that encompasses data gathering, repository management, servicing, and regulation.

The initiative seeks to establish a national unified EMR platform as a central hub for enhancing health system efficiency and ensuring robust monitoring of public health indicators.

The national unified EMR platform will facilitate seamless data exchange, quality assurance, and opportunities for research, thereby strengthening Nigeria’s national health security.

Additionally, it will promote accountability across healthcare institutions and empower citizens by granting them ownership of their health data for the first time in Nigeria’s history.

The newly inaugurated committee will play a pivotal role in driving policy formulation, regulation, and repository management to support the implementation of digital health interventions.