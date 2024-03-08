In celebration of International Women’s Day, Nairametrics has taken the opportunity to spotlight the remarkable leadership of five women steering some of the most significant companies that are listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The list has been compiled based on the market capitalization of the companies they lead.

This recognition not only acknowledges the pivotal role women play in the corporate landscape but also underscores their exceptional contributions to Nigeria’s capital market.

Through their leadership roles in some of Nigeria’s largest companies, these women have demonstrated their ability to navigate complex challenges and drive organizational success.

5. Dupe Olusola

Dupe Olusola is the Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Nigeria’s largest hospitality group trading on the NGX. She took over leadership of Transcorp Hotels Plc in March 2020, leaving her position as the Group Head of Marketing in UBA Group.

Transcorp Hotels under the leadership of Dupe Olusola has grown its gross earnings from N20.9 billion as of FY 2019 to N42.7 billion in FY 2023.

The group’s pre-tax profit also appreciated by 737.4% to hit N9.4 billion in 2023 from N1.1 billion recorded in FY 2019.

Her leadership of Transcorp Hotels Plc has also seen the group hit a market capitalization of N1 trillion as of March 7, 2024.

4. Owen Omogiafo

Owen Omogiafo is the President/Group CEO of Transnational Corporation Plc (TRANSCORP), one of Nigeria’s largest conglomerates. TRANSCORP holds a significant stake in Transcorp Hotels Plc, Transcorp Power Plc, and Teragro Commodities Limited.

Since taking over leadership of TRANSCORP in March 2020, Owen Omogiafo has helped the group grow its yearly revenue from N76.3 billion in 2019 to N194 billion in FY 2023, representing a 154% growth.

The group’s share price has also appreciated by over 2500% from about N0.63 as of March 23, 2020, when Owen became CEO to about N17.10, as of March 7, 2024.

As of March 7, 2024, Transnational Corporation Plc has hit a market capitalization of N695 billion.

3. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe

MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is an experienced banker with over 30 years of experience in the industry from Citizens Bank International, Zenith Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Enterprise Bank, and Fidelity Bank.

Since assuming the role of MD of Fidelity Bank in January 2021, Nneka has overseen Fidelity Bank’s net income to grow by 280% from N26.7 billion as of FY 2020 to N101.3 billion as of FY 2023.

Her tenure as CEO of Fidelity Bank has seen the bank expand its frontiers with the acquisition of the UK subsidiary of Union Bank of Nigeria, Union Bank UK Limited.

Onyeali-Ikpe’s leadership at Fidelity Bank has seen the bank’s market capitalization reach N331.3 billion as of March 7, 2024.

2. Yemisi Edun

Yemisi Edun is the MD/CEO of FCMB Group Plc, having assumed the position in May 2021. Before becoming the CEO, she served as the CFO of First City Monument Bank Limited.

Her career began at Akintola Williams Deloitte in 1987, reaching the position of Senior Manager. She joined FCMB in 2000 as Head, of Internal Audit & Control.

As CEO of FCMB Group Plc, Yemisi has overseen a 150% share price growth of FCMB as its price has moved from N3.00 as of May 2021 to N7.50 (as of March 7, 2024).

The group’s pre-tax profit also grew by a whopping 420% under Yemisi Edun as it hit N113.9 billion in FY 2023, from N21.9 billion recorded in FY 2020.

As of March 7, 2024, FCMB Group’s market capitalization is at N148.5 billion.

1. Oluwatomi Somefun

Oluwatomi Somefun has served as the MD/CEO of Unity Bank Plc since August 2015, making her one of the longest-serving bank CEOs in Nigeria.

Before assuming the position of CEO, Tomi Somefun served as Unity Bank’s Executive Director overseeing the Lagos and South-West Business Directorates.

She also worked with UBA before joining Unity Bank, and before joining UBA, she also worked with KPMG and Arthur Andersen.

Unity Bank’s market capitalization is at N23.4 billion as of March 7, 2024.