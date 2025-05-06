On May 5, 2025, the Nigerian All-Share Index concluded the trading day with an impressive gain, surging by 655.93 points to settle at 106,698.50.

This represents a 0.62% increase compared to the previous session’s close of 106,042.57 on Friday.

Despite this positive momentum, daily trading volume saw a modest decline, falling by 0.70% to 569 million shares from the 573 million reported the day before.

However, market capitalization reflected the favorable price movements, rising to N67.06 trillion across 18,612 transactions, compared to N66.6 trillion in the preceding session.

Among the top performers, BETAGLAS and TIP led the gainers’ table with substantial increases of 9.97% and 9.90%, respectively.

Conversely, on the decliners’ side, ETI and MEYER recorded losses of 9.62% and 6.70%, topping the list of those that fell. In terms of trading activity, FIRSTHOLDCO and GTCO dominated the exchanges, accounting for a significant portion of the day’s trading volume.

Market summary Current ASI: 106,698.50

Previous ASI: 106,042.57

Day Change: +0.62%

Year-to-Date Performance: +3.66%

Volume Traded: 569 million shares

Market Cap: N67.06 trillion Top 5 Gainers BETAGLAS: Up 9.97% to N120.75

TIP: Up 9.90% to N5.44

CADBURY: Up 9.87% to N35.05

CAVERTON: Up 9.77% to N2.92

MULTIVERSE: Up 9.45% to N6.95 Top 5 Losers ETI: Down 9.62% to N23.50

MEYER: Down 6.70% to N8.35

CUSTODIAN: Down 4.72% to N17.15

MBENEFIT: Down 4.49% to N0.85

ACCESSCORP: Down 3.88% to N21.05

Trading volume

Daily trading volume experienced a slight decline, decreasing by 0.70% to 569 million shares, down from 573 million reported the previous day.

FIRSTHOLDCO emerged as the frontrunner in trading activity, with a notable 106.03 million shares exchanged.

GTCO closely followed, recording 87.1 million shares traded.

ACCESSCORP attracted significant investor interest, with 42.9 million shares changing hands.

Additionally, JAPAULGOLD and CHAMS achieved substantial trades of 41.2 million and 23.6 million shares, respectively.

Total value

In terms of value, GTCO led the pack at N5.5 billion, followed by ARADEL with N3.4 billion.

FIRSTHOLDCO reported a trading value of N2.6 billion, while ACCESSCORP stood at N919.2 million and MTNN at N879.8 million.

SWOOT performance

Analysing the SWOOT category, ARADEL excelled, soaring by 8.93%, while MTNN recorded a respectable rise of 2.35%.

On the FUGAZ side, ACCESSCORP faced a decline of 3.88%, UBA fell by 2.59%, GTCO decreased by 0.86%, and ZENITHBANK dropped by 1.16%.

FIRSTHOLDCO also experienced a slight dip of 0.40%.

Market outcome

The All-Share has continued its upward trajectory, recently crossing the 106,500-point threshold.

Looking ahead, sustained positive price movements, particularly among large and mid-cap stocks, are expected to play a pivotal role in maintaining market stability.