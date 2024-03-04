Some Lagos residents have raised concerns about the reported non-implementation of the Lagos State government’s free antenatal and child delivery services at certain General Hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state.

Speaking in separate interviews on Sunday, residents criticized what they perceive as lip service to the announced initiative.

The claims against non-implementation

Residents claim that the promised free services are not being implemented on the ground. A trader who delivered at Ikorodu Health Centre, Ita-Elewa, disclosed that she paid for child delivery fees, vaginal tears, and other services, contrary to the announced free services.

Similarly, another resident shared his experience of spending over N250,000 for a caesarean section and related charges at Ikorodu General Hospital, Ebute.

Expressing dissatisfaction, he said, “I was happy when I heard last year that expectant mothers would enjoy free child delivery services at government health facilities as part of relief measures to ease the economic burden on families. The government should put mechanisms in place to ensure that policies made truly impact on the lives of citizens.”

Another resident opted for a traditional birth attendant due to high service charges at a government hospital. She highlighted the financial challenges faced by many families, emphasizing the need for policies to genuinely ease the economic burden.

A healthcare worker, speaking anonymously, acknowledged the out-of-pocket payments by pregnant women for antenatal and delivery services at government-owned facilities.

She stressed the necessity for improved planning, compliance monitoring, and management to ensure the sustainability of the program.

What you should know

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had, during a media chat on February 22, outlined interventions aimed at alleviating the economic challenges faced by citizens.

As part of these measures, he reintroduced a free child delivery program for expectant mothers in state-owned General Hospitals and special maternity centres.

The initiative was intended to cover the costs of child delivery, including caesarean sections, and reduce the expenses associated with certain medications like hypertension drugs.

It’s important to note that Governor Sanwo-Olu had, in 2023, directed General Hospitals and Primary Health Care Centres to offer free antenatal care and child delivery services as part of relief measures in response to the fuel subsidy removal.

The initiative aimed to increase access to quality maternal and child health services in alignment with the state government’s Universal Health Coverage attainment drive.