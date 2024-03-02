The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the commencement of preliminary efforts for the addition of the Green and Purple Lines, expanding the state’s rail network.

This announcement was made during the inauguration of the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line, a ceremony presided over by President Bola Tinubu, as highlighted in a press release issued by Kolawole Ojelabi, the Head of Corporate Communication for the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), on Friday.

In his address at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu pointed out that the introduction of the Blue and Red Lines marks just the outset of a comprehensive transportation vision. He elaborated that the LRMT’s strategic plan includes the development of a total of six rail lines within the state.

“We have already started preliminary work on the next two: the Green and Purple Lines.

“The Green Line is a 71.49-kilometre route from Marina to the Lekki Free Zone, one of the fastest-growing industrial areas on the continent today, and where we will be citing the new Lagos International Airport.

“The Purple Line is a 54.35-kilometre line from the Redemption Camp to Ojo, near the Lagos State University. The final two lines will be the Orange and the Yellow Lines,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that comprehensive plans for the two rail lines will be disclosed as the government advances with its design phase.

More insight

In his address, President Tinubu urged fellow state governors to follow the precedent set by Lagos in mitigating transportation difficulties within their territories.

“I am pleased to declare to you that the momentum of greatness we kick-started a quarter of a century ago has become an unstoppable reality. It is not a crime to dream big. Just stay focused and stay on course, particularly if the central focus is the people,” the President said.

The President commended the Governor, along with the management and staff of LAMATA, for their professionalism and unwavering dedication. He praised their ability to stay focused on their objectives and expressed his eagerness to witness and be a part of the completion of the second phase of the Blue and Red Lines.

The highlight of the commissioning event was the formal signing of the contract for the second phase of the Red Line, executed by the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and Zhinchen Zhang, the Managing Director of the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC).