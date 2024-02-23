In a groundbreaking accomplishment, SeamlessHR, Africa’s leading payroll and HR software company, proudly announced the successful processing of a staggering ₦500bn worth of payroll for various African businesses throughout the year 2023.

This milestone underscored SeamlessHR’s unwavering commitment to delivering seamless and efficient payroll solutions across the continent.

The tech giant remains the go-to partner for businesses across banking, financial services, manufacturing, oil & gas, retail, and more, including governments.

Organizations like Letshego MFB, Ampersand, Maisha Meds, Jibu Africa, Sterling Bank, VFD Group, Coronation, Wema Bank, PiggyVest and others have entrusted SeamlessHR with their payroll processes, with many of them also depending on this first-rate SaaS solution for disbursements.

Over USD 70 million was directly disbursed from SeamlessPayroll in the same period.

With the fast-changing operating landscape of industries resulting from the digital transformation of business processes, SeamlessHR is indeed becoming a beacon of efficiency across Africa, processing payroll with precision and scale.

This feat is a testament to its commitment to advancing African businesses by simplifying complex processes such as payroll management, leave management and performance management for institutions with hundreds of employees.

CEO and Co-founder Dr Emmanuel Okeleji expressed enthusiasm about the impact of this accomplishment, stating,

“At SeamlessHR, our mission goes beyond processing numbers; it’s about empowering businesses, helping them to be more productive and making sure working people in Africa enjoy a better life.

This milestone reflects not only our capabilities but also the trust businesses place in us as a reliable partner in their journey to success.”

As an African company built for Africans, SeamlessHR’s payroll processing also represents the platform’s ability to adapt and cater to the unique needs of a broad spectrum of businesses across the continent.

The company’s user-friendly interface, coupled with advanced features, has contributed to its widespread adoption among both startups and industry giants in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Gambia, Rwanda, Uganda, Botswana and Southern Africa.

About SeamlessHR

SeamlessHR is Africa’s leading payroll and HR technology company, focused on helping businesses manage their entire HR and Payroll lifecycle from hire to retirement, with cutting-edge technology solutions.

With nearly 1,000 medium to large enterprises across over 20 countries, the company has offices in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya and recently commenced operations in Botswana.

The company recently raised $10 million in a Series A round of funding to double down on its impressive pan-African expansion and build a new embedded finance product.