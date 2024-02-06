The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed three alcoholic beverage factories and confiscated banned products worth N6 million in Jos for non-compliance with good manufacturing practices and operating without NAFDAC certification.

Mr. Umar Suleiman, the Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer at NAFDAC, led the team during the raid and disclosed the violations observed at the factories.

The confiscation

One of the sealed factories, Stevenson Multi Global Ltd., faced closure for producing banned alcoholic beverages in sachets worth N6 million.

Additionally, the agency found that the factory was not adhering to good manufacturing practices and was operating without proper registration.

Bemag Industries Nigeria Ltd. and Good Life Global Beverages Ltd. were also sealed for failing to comply with good manufacturing practices.

The raid, conducted nationwide, followed the January 31, 2024, deadline set by NAFDAC in 2018 for alcoholic beverage producers to cease manufacturing alcohol in 100ml, 20ml, 30ml, and in sachets.

This regulatory move aims to combat the prevalent issue of alcohol abuse, particularly among the youth.

Umar Suleiman cautioned both producers and sellers in the alcoholic beverage industry, urging them to cease the production and sale of banned products.

He emphasized that the raid would continue, signalling a continuous effort to enforce regulatory measures.

NAFDAC’s regulatory measures include halting the registration of alcohol in sachets and small-volume PET and glass bottles below 200ml.

This decision aligns with the recommendations made by the committee comprising the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in December 2018.

The collaborative effort aims to reduce the availability and curb the abuse of alcohol in the country, emphasizing consumer safety and public health.