The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert regarding the sale of a falsified brand of Chloroquine Phosphate tablets.

The counterfeit product was discovered and purchased from an informal dispensary in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria.

Upon conducting TLC screening on the tablets, it was revealed that the product contains no active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

Despite carrying the NAFDAC registration number 04-8769, it should be emphasized that the product is not registered by NAFDAC and is not listed in the NAFDAC database of registered products.

Falsified product details

What you should know

While the falsified product may have already been distributed to various parts of the country through both legal and illegal channels, NAFDAC is taking swift action to detect and remove it from circulation.

The agency has directed all state offices to conduct surveillance and recall all batches of the violating product.

NAFDAC urges importers, distributors, retailers, and healthcare providers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain.

All medicinal products should be sourced from authorized and licensed suppliers, with a thorough check of authenticity and physical condition.

Members of the public in possession of the mentioned product are advised to discontinue its sale or use and submit the stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The agency has warned that it is not vital to use this substandard product.

In case you or someone you know has used the product or experienced any adverse reaction or event after use, immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional is recommended.

Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any suspicions of substandard and falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office or contact NAFDAC.