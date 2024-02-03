It’s no longer a news that a lot of mobile subscribers are currently facing the fright of losing their lines.

This is because the Federal Government has instructed SIM blockage of all telecom users in Nigeria who have not linked their National Identification Number (NIN) to their SIM cards by February 28th, 2024.

However, if you are an Airtel user and you are yet link your mobile number to your NIN, there is nothing to worry about as you can completely do this on your own.

There are four ways you can achieve this on your own. You can follow any of the easy step-by-step process to guide you through whichever method you choose to use.

USSD Code: This option is as easy and quick as your day to day USSD airtime recharge. Simply follow these three steps.

Dial *346*3*NIN*121097# to get you (Virtual NIN)

Proceed to dial *996# and you will be asked to insert your VNIN received

You will receive a message stating that a confirmation SMS will be sent to you.

Also, note that by dialling *996#, you can easily check your NIN status to know if you have a valid NIN, link your NIN to your phone number, discover the numbers that are currently linked to your NIN.

Another way to link your NIN is to go through the following steps on the Airtel Website:

Simply visit the Airtel NIN linking portal: https://www.airtel.com.ng/nin/

You will receive the prompt below

Enter your Airtel phone number and email address

Click “Send OTP” and enter the OTP you receive on your phone

Enter your 11-digit NIN number and click “Submit”

You will receive a confirmation message.

Using MyAirtel App:

Download the MyAirtel app if you do not have it on your phone

Open the app and log in with your Airtel credentials

Tap on the “Submit ID” option

Enter your 11-digit NIN number and follow the prompts

You will receive a confirmation message once your NIN has been linked successfully.

All of the steps explained are to save you the stress of visiting Airtel office to complete this process. However, if for any reason any of these methods do not produce the required results, you can also visit the nearest Airtel shop or call Airtel Customer Care on 111 for assistance with linking your NIN.