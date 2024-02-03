In 2024, the NGX achieved remarkable gains, concluding on February 2, 2024, with an All-Share Index of 104,421.23 points, reflecting a year-to-date gain of 39.65%.
This is just 6.25 percentage points below the 45.90% gain recorded throughout 2023.
10. Transcorp Hotels – +38.8%
On January 11, Transcorp Hotels briefly joined the Stocks Worth Over One Trillion (SWOOT) category, reaching a market capitalization of N1.02 trillion, but dipped below the N1 trillion mark on January 30, 2024.
9. BUA Foods – +40.5%
BUA Foods’ market capitalization gained N1.41 trillion during the month, rising from N3.48 trillion to N4.89 trillion.
8. Geregu Power – +42.4%
Over the month, the company’s market capitalization increased by 42.4%, from N997.5 billion on January 2 to N1.42 trillion on January 31.
Geregu Power entered the SWOOT category on January 15, when its share price hit N429, reflecting a market capitalization of N1.07 trillion.
7. Unity Bank – +43.8%
Unity Bank Plc recorded an impressive gain of 43.8% in January 2024, with its share price rising from N1.62 to N2.33.
The bank’s market capitalization also increased by N8.3 billion, moving from N18.9 billion at the start of January to N27.2 billion at the end of the month.
6. Transnational Corporation (TRANSCORP) – +49.7%
The group, with interests in hospitality, oil and gas, and power sectors, experienced an equity gain of N174.8 billion as its market capitalization rose to N526.8 billion at the end of January, up from N352 billion at the start of the year.
5. Universal Insurance Company – +50%
Universal Insurance also saw a N2.08 billion equity gain as its market capitalization increased from N4.16 billion to N6.24 billion during the month.
4. Japaul Gold and Ventures – +54.1%
The company, engaged in upstream services in dredging, maritime, and mining, experienced an N5.8 billion increase in market capitalization, moving from N10.6 billion to N16.4 billion during the month.
3. Wema Bank – +78.6%
Wema Bank’s market capitalization also appreciated by N56.6 billion in January 2024, reaching N128.6 billion at the end of January, up from N72 billion at the start of 2024.
2. BUA Cement – +90.7%
BUA Cement, one of the cement giants, recorded a massive gain of 90.7% in January 2024. Its share price surged from N97.00 to N185.00 during the month, and the company’s market capitalization increased by N2.98 trillion in January, moving from N3.28 trillion to N6.26 trillion.
Leave a Reply