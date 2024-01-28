The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that express services will soon commence on the Kano-Lagos narrow gauge.

The disclosure regarding the restoration of train service operations on the Kano-Lagos narrow gauge was made in a post by the NRC on its official X handle last Saturday.

“Kano-Lagos train services to commence operation soon,” the post read.

In addition to the above text, the NRC’s post on X also included a short video footage of a locomotive undergoing a test-run on the tracks.

In another related tweet, NRC noted that major repairs have been completed on the damaged portions of the Kano-Lagos narrow gauge, further affirming the imminent restoration of express train services on the route.

“Test-running of the Train after major repairs that have been carried out on the damaged portions of the rail tracks.

“The narrow-gauge Train services will be fully back in operation for the benefit of the Nigerian masses and easy transportation of goods and services in the country,” the tweet read.

What you should know

previously reported that Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director of the NRC, disclosed during an end-of-year interactive session in December 2023 that the Corporation was laying tracks on damaged portions of the Kano-Lagos narrow gauge corridor. Additionally, he revealed the successful relocation of locomotives and wagons to Minna, destined for Kaduna, in preparation for restoring operations on the Kano-Lagos corridor.

The NRC boss projected the commencement of express train services on the Kano-Lagos corridor before the end of December 2023, however, that did not happen.

An official statement from the NRC regarding the resumption date for express train services on the Kano-Lagos narrow gauge railway is expected in the coming days.