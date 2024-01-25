The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a gradual drop in power generation into the grid due to gas constraints to the thermal generating companies.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Wednesday, January 25, 2024.

Mbah in the statement said that this has impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centers nationwide.

What the TCN is saying

The statement reads, ‘’The Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN hereby announces that there has been a gradual decrease in available generation into the grid due to gas constraints to the thermal generating companies, which has impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centers nationwide.

‘’TCN is doing everything possible in collaboration with stakeholders in the power sector to ensure that it continues to keep the grid intact inspite of the current low power generated into the system.’’

TCN working to ensure gradual increase in electricity supply

While it noted that the power distributed to the distribution load centers have reduced and as such can only transmit what is generated, the TCN assured of its commitment to ensuring increase in electricity supply to load centers as gas improves.

It added, ‘’Consequent upon the current load on the grid, load distributed to the distribution load centers have also reduced, as TCN can only transmit what is generated.

‘’TCN is committed to ensuring a gradual increase in electricity supply to load centers as gas improves to power available thermal plants.

‘’Please bear with us as we continue to work with the stakeholders in the value chain to ensure that supply through distribution companies.’’

