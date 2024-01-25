With food inflation at 33.93%, Nigerians grapple with the rising cost of food items and low purchasing power in the country.

The most recent National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report shows that for December 2023, the year-on-year Food inflation rate was an increase of 10.18%-points from the December 2022 rate of 23.75%.

Additionally, the food inflation rate for December 2023 experienced a month-on-month uptick, reaching 2.72%, a 0.30 %-point rise from the 2.42% recorded in November 2023.

The NBS attributes this rise in headline inflation to elevated prices of essential food items such as bread and cereals, oil and fat, yams, and meat.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the average cost of getting food and drinks has increased by 92.73% in the past three years. Also, the cost of cooking a meal as the year ends is about 73% of the minimum wage for average Nigerian households as inflation bites hard.

At the end of 2023, here are the top 10 food items that have recorded the highest price increase in one year as of December 2023, according to the latest selected food price report of the NBS:

10. Broken Rice (Ofada)

This is the least on the list. The average price of broken rice (Ofada) rose by 78.72% year-on-year from N560.7 for 1kg in December 2022 to N 1,002.10 by December 2023. The monthly increase was 6.59% from N 940.16 recorded in November 2023. Also, the highest price was recorded in Lagos (N1710.02 per 1kg) while the lowest was in Adamawa (N737.59) as of December 2023.

9. Maize grain yellow sold loose

The average price of Maize grain yellow sold loose rose by 79.23% year-on-year from N329.05 for 1kg in December 2022 to N589.75 by December 2023.

The monthly increase was 5.47% from N559.18 recorded in November 2023. Also, the highest price was recorded in Enugu (N769.68 per kg) while the lowest was in Bauchi (N450.32) as of December 2023.

8. Rice local sold loose

The average price of Rice locally sold loose rose by 81.35% year-on-year from N506.17 in December 2022 to N917.93 by December 2023.

The monthly increase was 5.85% from N867.18 recorded in November 2023. Also, the highest price was recorded in Abuja (N1250 per 1kg) while the lowest was in Zamfara (N696.55) as of December 2023.

7. Chicken Feet

The average price of Chicken Feet rose by 81.71% year-on-year from N1,073.41 for 1kilo in December 2022 to N1,950.54 by December 2023. The monthly increase was 8.9% from N1,791.10 recorded in November 2023. Also, the highest price was recorded in Abuja (N2996 per kilo) while the lowest was in Taraba (N732.37) as of December 2023.

6. Irish potato

The average price of Irish potato rose by 85.82% year-on-year from N541.57 for 1kg in December 2022 to N1,006.36 by December 2023. The monthly increase was 15.32% from N872.63 recorded in November 2023. Also, the highest price was recorded in Cross River (N1845 per kg) while the lowest was in Yobe (N433.69) as of December 2023.

5. Yam tuber

The average price of Yam tuber rose by 92.47% year-on-year from N425.48 for 1kg in December 2022 to N818.92 by December 2023.

The monthly increase was 5.98% from N772.72 recorded in November 2023. Also, the highest price was recorded in Oyo (N1463.34 per kg) while the lowest was in Taraba (N374.54) as of December 2023.

4. Plantain (ripe)

The average price of yam tuber rose by 101.47% year-on-year from N376.24 in December 2022 to N757.99 by December 2023.

The monthly increase was 9.28% from N693.65 recorded in November 2023. Also, the highest price was recorded in Delta (N1156.91) while the lowest was in Borno (N341.94) as of December 2023.

3. Sweet potato

Maintaining its position as third on the list, the average price of sweet potato rose by 105% year-on-year from N269.23 for 1kg in December 2022 to N551.92 by December 2023.

The monthly increase was 12.45% from N490.8 recorded in November 2023. Also, the highest price was recorded in Akwa Ibom (N1057.14 per kg) while the lowest was in Kaduna (N258.56) as of December 2023.

2. Plantain (unripe)

Second on the list, the average price of Plantain (unripe) rose by 114.58% year-on-year from N347.68 in December 2022 to N746.04 by December 2023.

The monthly increase was 7.39% from N694.69 recorded in November 2023. Also, the highest price was recorded in Oyo (N1214.21) while the lowest was in Borno (N388.35) as of December 2023.

1. Onion bulb

Top on the list is the Onion bulb, with the average price rising by 122.94% year-on-year from N435.93 in December 2022 to N971.86 by December 2023.

The monthly increase was 42.13% from N683.78 recorded in November 2023. Also, the highest price was recorded in Rivers (N1433.13) while the lowest was in Adamawa (N465.41) as of December 2023.