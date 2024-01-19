On the last trading day of the week, the NGX All-Share Index recorded a 2.87% gain as it appreciated by 2,641.15 points to close at 94,538.12 points.
Trading was led by SWOOTs such as SEPLAT and BUA Cement, which gained 10% apiece, while Dangote Cement gained 9.98%.
Similar to the ASI, equities gained N1.445 trillion as the market cap appreciated to N51.735 trillion, from yesterday’s N50.29 trillion.
This week, the NGX has recorded one of its highest-ever weekly gains, with an appreciation of 13.8% in a single week. The week’s performance has contributed to the NGX’s year-to-date returns of 26.4%.
There was a 25.9% decline in trading volume to 844.49 million units from yesterday’s 1.14 billion units. And there was a 22% decline in trading value to N15.04 billion, from yesterday’s N19.29 billion.
Market Indices
- NGX All-Share Index: 94,538.15 points
- % Day Change: +2.87%
- Day’s Lowest: 91,793.80 points
- Day’s Highest: 94,538.12 points
- % YTD: +26.43%
- Market Cap: N51.74 trillion
- Volume Traded: 844.49 million units
- Value Traded: N15.04 billion
Top Gainers
- SEPLAT: +10.00% to close at N2,541.00
- BUACEMENT: +10.00% to close at N148.50
- MAYBAKER: +9.99% to close at N8.26
- DANGCEM: +9.98% to close at N538.80
- HONYFLOUR: +9.96% to close at N5.85
- JOHNHOLT: +9.88% to close at N2.78
Top Losers
- LASACO: -9.85% to close at N2.47
- CILEASING: -9.82% to close at N3.95
- MBENEFIT: -9.41% to close at N0.77
- NAHCO: -9.38% to close at N33.80
- PZ: -9.31% to close at N33.55
- SOVRENINS: -9.09% to close at N0.60
Top Traded Stocks
In terms of volume, TRANSCORP (-2.86%) led with 80.32 million units, followed by VERITASKAP (+2.67%) with 80.07 million units, FIDELITYBK (-0.77%) with 60.55 million units, JAIZBANK (-1.43%) with 36.32 million units, and UBA (-0.16%) with 34.86 million units.
In terms of value, ZENITHBANK (+1.58%) led with N1.55 billion, followed by TRANSCORP (-2.86%) with N1.52 billion, UBA (-0.16%) with N1.08 billion, WAPCO (+2.17%) with N876.4 million, and BUACEMENT (+10.00%) with N854.2 million.
SWOOT and FUGAZ Update
For stocks worth over N1 trillion, the trading sentiment was positive as BUACEMENT (+10.00%), SEPLAT (+10.00%), DANGCEM (+9.98%), ZENITHBANK (+1.58%), MTNN (+0.69%), and ACCESSCORP (+1.69%) recorded price gains. However, GTCO (-3.08%) and UBA (-0.16%) recorded price declines.
AIRTELAFRI, BUAFOODS, TRANSCOHOT, and GEREGU recorded no price changes.
FBNH, the only non-SWOOT tier-1 bank, continued its decline, recording a 1.3% decline, thus contributing to a 5% decline this week.
