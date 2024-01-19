On the last trading day of the week, the NGX All-Share Index recorded a 2.87% gain as it appreciated by 2,641.15 points to close at 94,538.12 points.

Trading was led by SWOOTs such as SEPLAT and BUA Cement, which gained 10% apiece, while Dangote Cement gained 9.98%.

Similar to the ASI, equities gained N1.445 trillion as the market cap appreciated to N51.735 trillion, from yesterday’s N50.29 trillion.

This week, the NGX has recorded one of its highest-ever weekly gains, with an appreciation of 13.8% in a single week. The week’s performance has contributed to the NGX’s year-to-date returns of 26.4%.

There was a 25.9% decline in trading volume to 844.49 million units from yesterday’s 1.14 billion units. And there was a 22% decline in trading value to N15.04 billion, from yesterday’s N19.29 billion.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 94,538.15 points

% Day Change: +2.87%

Day’s Lowest: 91,793.80 points

Day’s Highest: 94,538.12 points

% YTD: +26.43%

Market Cap: N51.74 trillion

Volume Traded: 844.49 million units

Value Traded: N15.04 billion

Top Gainers

SEPLAT: +10.00% to close at N2,541.00

BUACEMENT: +10.00% to close at N148.50

MAYBAKER: +9.99% to close at N8.26

DANGCEM: +9.98% to close at N538.80

HONYFLOUR: +9.96% to close at N5.85

JOHNHOLT: +9.88% to close at N2.78

Top Losers

LASACO: -9.85% to close at N2.47

CILEASING: -9.82% to close at N3.95

MBENEFIT: -9.41% to close at N0.77

NAHCO: -9.38% to close at N33.80

PZ: -9.31% to close at N33.55

SOVRENINS: -9.09% to close at N0.60

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, TRANSCORP (-2.86%) led with 80.32 million units, followed by VERITASKAP (+2.67%) with 80.07 million units, FIDELITYBK (-0.77%) with 60.55 million units, JAIZBANK (-1.43%) with 36.32 million units, and UBA (-0.16%) with 34.86 million units.

In terms of value, ZENITHBANK (+1.58%) led with N1.55 billion, followed by TRANSCORP (-2.86%) with N1.52 billion, UBA (-0.16%) with N1.08 billion, WAPCO (+2.17%) with N876.4 million, and BUACEMENT (+10.00%) with N854.2 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

For stocks worth over N1 trillion, the trading sentiment was positive as BUACEMENT (+10.00%), SEPLAT (+10.00%), DANGCEM (+9.98%), ZENITHBANK (+1.58%), MTNN (+0.69%), and ACCESSCORP (+1.69%) recorded price gains. However, GTCO (-3.08%) and UBA (-0.16%) recorded price declines.

AIRTELAFRI, BUAFOODS, TRANSCOHOT, and GEREGU recorded no price changes.

FBNH, the only non-SWOOT tier-1 bank, continued its decline, recording a 1.3% decline, thus contributing to a 5% decline this week.