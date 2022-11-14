Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has begun the week with a loss of N76 billion as the bears regain market dominance.

The NGX All Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.03% (or 138.64 basis points) to 43,818.12 index points from 43,956.76 index points last Friday.

Consequently, the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N76 billion to close at N23.866 trillion from N23.942 trillion. The market breadth closed flat at 13 gainers and 13 losers.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 187.09 million shares were traded in 3,326 deals during today’s trading session.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 6118.47 million shares exchanged by investors in 1.077 deals.

News continues after this ad

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Holdings Plc.

Also, the banking sub-sector was boosted by the activities in the shares of GTCO Holdings Plc and Unity Bank Plc followed by a turnover of 22.37 million shares in 488 deals.

News continues after this ad

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 43,818.12 points

Previous ASI: 43,956.76 points

% Day Change: 0.03%

% Y-t-D: 2.51%

Market Cap (N): 23,866 trillion

Volume: 187.09 million

Value (N): 2.53billion

Deals: 3,326

NGX Top ASI gainers

FTNCOCOA up +9.6% to close at N0.34

CHIPLC up +6.90% to close at N0.62

MANSARD up + 5.88% to close at N1.62

CHAMS up +4.17% to close at N0.25

UBN up +3.48% to close at N5.95

NGX Top ASI losers

JOHNHOLT down – 9.88% to close at N0.81

SCOA down – 9.71% to close at N1.75

PRESTIGE down – 7.69% to close at N0.39

UNITY BANK down – 5.26% to close at N0.57

AFRIPRUD down – 4.67% to close at N5.35

Top 3 by Volume

ACCESSCORP– 87,923,339

ZENITHBANK –19,323,689

TRANSCORP– 10,679,983

Top 3 by Value

MTNN- N764,374,544

Access-N704,474,274

ZENITHBANK- N385,788,915