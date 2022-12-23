Today’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a gain of N112 billion in market capitalization, closing the week on a positive note.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.41% to close at 49,706.09 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as GEREGU led 30 gainers, with 10 losers topped by CHIPLC at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Friday, the stock market value stood at N27.1 trillion. Year to date, the stock market has advanced by 6,989.7 basis points or 16.3%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,706.09 points

Previous ASI: 49,499.43 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.41%

% Y-t-D: 16.3%

Market Cap: N 27.073trillion

Volume: 140.3 million

Value: N4.02 billion

Deals: 2,063

NGX Top ASI gainers

GEREGU up + 10.00% to close at N115.50

THOMASWY up + 9.46% to close at N0.81

SCOA up + 9.09% to close at N0.84

HONYFLOUR up + 8.96% to close at N2.31

WAPIC up + 7.89% to close at N0.41

NGX Top ASI losers

CHIPLC down – 7.69% to close at N0.60

CHAMS down – 4.35% to close at N0.22

CORNERST down – 3.85% to close at N0.50

MBENEFIT down – 3.57% to close at N0.27

INTBREW down – 2.22% to close at N4.40

Top 3 by Volume

UPDCREIT– 50,387,999

GEREGU – 12,891,172

NB– 10,497,693

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N1,753,900,005

GEREGU – N1,344,302,907

UPDCREIT – N151,162,410