The Federal Executive Council chaired by President Bola Tinubu has reinstated funding for 13 National Health Regulators across Nigeria.

The funding, which was initially halted in the 2024 budget, has been restored to enhance transparency and ensure efficient government resource utilization.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Ali Pate, announced this development after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

The move is expected to strengthen the regulation of health infrastructure and consumables within the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

The restored funding

The 13 agencies benefitting from the restored funding include:

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria

Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria

Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria

Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria.

Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria

Institute of Public Analysis of Nigeria

Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria

Health Records Registration Board of Nigeria

Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria

Medical Rehab Therapists Registration Board

Dental Technologists Registration Board of Nigeria

Optometry and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria

Dental Therapists Registration Board of Nigeria

Dr. Pate also revealed that the council addressed the correct pricing of syringes and other medical consumables nationwide.

Additionally, decisions were made to expedite the replacement and recruitment of health workers by separating the process from the office of the Head of Service.

This aims to swiftly bolster manpower in health facilities grappling with shortages due to the departure of health professionals.

The health minister emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting local manufacturers of health items, ensuring accessibility and affordability for citizens.

A committee has been assigned to examine policies hindering the local production of medical equipment and items within the country.