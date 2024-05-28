The Lagos State Government has unveiled a comprehensive transport policy aimed at significantly easing traffic congestion and improving the overall commuting experience for residents, among several other benefits.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in unveiling the policy on Tuesday, according to a statement posted on the official X account of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Also in attendance were the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, and other principal officers of the state.

What the governor is saying:

“I am sure we all know the challenges that have plagued our transportation system for too long.

“However, challenges present opportunities for innovation and transformation.

“It is with this mindset that we have approached the task of crafting a comprehensive transport policy that addresses the needs of all Lagosians.

“This policy aims to provide reliable and equitable access to all the people of the state in an environmentally sustainable and economically cost-effective manner, promoting inclusive economic, social and political growth and development of the state.”

The statement further noted that the Transport Policy aims to integrate various transport elements and modes to facilitate seamless movement. It focuses on enhancing public transit options for Lagos residents, expanding the state’s road networks, improving traffic management, and introducing eco-friendly transportation alternatives.

More insights

In his address, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated that the Transport Policy aims to address current transport challenges and pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future.

Osiyemi highlighted that the policy was developed through extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts, and citizens to ensure innovation, efficiency, and inclusivity in all aspects of transportation planning and management.

“The Lagos State Transport Policy represents a bold step forward in our collective efforts to transform the way we move people and goods within our city.

“Crafted through extensive consultation with stakeholders, experts and other citizens, this policy embodies our commitment to innovation, efficiency and inclusivity in all aspects of transportation planning and management.

“The policy provides a comprehensive framework for continued development and regulation of our transportation system.

“It is not just a blueprint but our commitment to a future where transportation is no longer a barrier but a facilitator of progress and prosperity,” Osiyemi said.

The Lagos Transport Policy encompasses 14 elements aimed at transforming the state’s transport sector. These elements include road infrastructure, transport safety, traffic management, public and private transport, non-motorized transport, rail, air, inland and maritime transport, pipelines, and environmental resilience.