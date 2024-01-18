The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has introduced the NAFDAC Greenbook, a comprehensive database of registered drugs in a significant move towards transparency of drug information in Nigeria.
The agency announced that the Greenbook is now available for download on-device app stores, allowing the public easy access to crucial drug information.
Why it matters
- This initiative underscores NAFDAC’s dedication to ensuring the market receives high-quality and easily verifiable products.
- The NAFDAC Greenbook streamlines drug information, empowering healthcare professionals and the public to make well-informed decisions about prescribed and dispensed medicines.
- By consolidating detailed data on registered products, the Greenbook ensures that up-to-date information is readily available, contributing to a more efficient and accountable healthcare system.
The collaborative effort between NAFDAC and stakeholders in launching the Greenbook emphasizes the importance of partnerships in advancing public health.
This initiative represents a shared commitment to building a robust pharmaceutical oversight framework, ultimately ensuring Nigerians have access to safe and effective medicines.
What you should know
- The database includes information on 6,432 registered pharmaceutical products, aiming to empower the public to verify the authenticity of drugs through online access.
- The database comes after aggressive crackdowns by NAFDAC on counterfeit pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.
Leave a Reply