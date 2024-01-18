The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has introduced the NAFDAC Greenbook, a comprehensive database of registered drugs in a significant move towards transparency of drug information in Nigeria.

The agency announced that the Greenbook is now available for download on-device app stores, allowing the public easy access to crucial drug information.

Why it matters

This initiative underscores NAFDAC’s dedication to ensuring the market receives high-quality and easily verifiable products.

The NAFDAC Greenbook streamlines drug information, empowering healthcare professionals and the public to make well-informed decisions about prescribed and dispensed medicines.

By consolidating detailed data on registered products, the Greenbook ensures that up-to-date information is readily available, contributing to a more efficient and accountable healthcare system.

The collaborative effort between NAFDAC and stakeholders in launching the Greenbook emphasizes the importance of partnerships in advancing public health.

This initiative represents a shared commitment to building a robust pharmaceutical oversight framework, ultimately ensuring Nigerians have access to safe and effective medicines.

What you should know

The database includes information on 6,432 registered pharmaceutical products, aiming to empower the public to verify the authenticity of drugs through online access.

The database comes after aggressive crackdowns by NAFDAC on counterfeit pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.