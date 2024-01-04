For the fifth consecutive day, the NGX has achieved new milestones.

Today, the market surpassed the 78,000 mark, with the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciating by 0.62% and reaching 78,020.54 points.

At the close of trading for January 5, 2024, equities gained N263 billion, as the market capitalization appreciated by 0.62% to close at N42.694 trillion from yesterday’s N42.43 trillion

Volumes traded experienced a slight increase to 984.193 million units, up 0.06% from yesterday’s 927.558 million units. There was also an uptick to N11.16 billion representing a 0.04% increase from yesterday’s N10.69 billion in the value of stocks traded.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 78,020.52 points

% Day Change: +0.62%

Day’s Lowest: 77,544.52 points

Day’s Highest: 78,179.12 points

% YTD: +4.34%

Market Cap: N42.69 trillion

Volume Traded: 984.19 million units

Value Traded: N11.16 billion

Top Gainers

WEMABANK: +10.00% to close at N6.71

LEARNAFRCA: +10.00% to close at N3.19

TRANSCORP: +9.93% to close at N11.51

IKEJAHOTEL: +9.92% to close at N7.98

STERLINGNG: +9.83% to close at N5.25

Top Losers

MULTIVERSE: -9.97% to close at N20.22

MEYER: -9.75% to close at N3.24

TRIPPLEG: -9.30% to close at N1.95

JOHNHOLT: -8.62% to close at N2.12

ABCTRANS: -8.25% to close at N0.89

Top Traded Stocks

FCMB (+7.88%) led in terms of volume traded with 106.81 million units, followed by FIDELITYBANK (+6.80%) with 103.06 million units, UNITYBNK (+9.74%) with 75.79 million units, STERLINGNG (+9.83%) with 71.56 million units, and UNIVINSURE (+3.57%) with 43.70 million units.

In terms of value, FIDELITYBK (+6.80%) led with N1.31 billion, followed by ZENITHBANK (+0.86%) with N1.18 billion, FCMB (+7.88%) with N957.53 million, ACCESSCORP (-3.47%) with N877.98 million, and UBA (-2.10%) with N839.55 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading sentiment was quite positive for stocks worth over N1 trillion, as GTCO (+1.20%), MTNN (+2.84%), and ZENITHBANK (+0.86%) recorded price gains. For members of the category (BUAFOODS, BUACEMENT, AIRTELAFRI, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT), there was no price change.

However, for tier-1 banks, the trading sentiment was negative, as UBA (-2.10%), ACCESSCORP (-3.74%), and FBNH (-2.34%) recorded price declines. While GTCO (+1.20%) and ZENITHBANK (+0.86%) recorded price gains.