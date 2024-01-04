The Federal Government has extended the free commuter rides on all rail lines to January 7, 2024, from January 4, 2024, as it was earlier announced.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) disclosed this on the official website of the corporation on Thursday.

“Dear Passengers,

“We are pleased to inform you that train services will be free of charge from December 21, 2023, to January 7, 2024, as per the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!,” the message on the NRC website read.

Recall that on Dec. 20, 2023, Nairametrics reported that the presidency announced a 50% slash in transport fares for interstate travels and free commuter rides on all rail lines from Dec. 21, 2023, to Jan. 4, 2024.

The announcement by the NRC implies that for the next three days, Nigerians who book their train tickets using the e-ticketing platform of the NRC can enjoy free train rides nationwide.

Backstory

As part of efforts to alleviate the financial burden faced by Nigerians during the challenging times, the presidency announced an end-of-year transportation subsidy initiative that slashed interstate travel by 50% and commuter train rides by 100% from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

Nairametrics also reported that the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, had stated that only passengers who booked their train tickets via the e-ticketing platform would benefit from the scheme.

A few days back, Nairametrics reported that Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals, as well as the Chairman of the Committee on the Implementation of the End of Year Subsidy Programme, announced that a total of 163,878 passengers benefitted from the intervention initiative between December 21 and December 31, 2023.

Out of the 163,878 passengers that Alake said benefited from the Presidential Yuletide Transportation Subsidy, the NRC conveyed 71,000 passengers within the 10-day period the minister mentioned.