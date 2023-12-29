The Federal Government has listed eighteen (18) additional motor parks that Nigerians traveling from one state to another can use to enjoy the 50% rebate on transport fare scheme.

These motor parks are located in Lagos, Abuja, Onitsha, Abia, Kano, Jos, Enugu, Uyo, Gombe, Jos, Port Harcourt, Sokoto, and Owerri.

This information is contained in a statement that can be found on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Office of Special Adviser on Social Media to President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, Nairametrics reported that the Presidency announced a 50 percent slash on transport fares of interstate travels and free commuter rides on all rail lines across the country from Dec. 21, 2023, to Jan. 4, 2024.

Nairametrics also reported that the Federal Government, through the Special Adviser on Information & Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, listed GIG (God is Good) Motors, Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata and Area Motor as the approved transport firms to implement the scheme.

List of the additional motor parks

Here are the additional motor parks the Federal Government has listed to participate in the 50 percent interstate fare reduction initiative:

Oshodi Terminal 3, Lagos State

Jabi Park, Abuja

Umugo Park (along Port Harcourt Road), Onitsha

Abia Polytechnic, Aba

Balmary Park, Ring Road/Maiduguri Bypass, Hotoro, Kano

Mando Park (Lagos route), Kaduna

Television Garage (Eastern route), Kaduna

Gadabiu Luxury Park, Jos

Old Park, Enugu

Somachi Park, Owerri

Olu Obasanjo Ezenwata Park, Port Harcourt

Sokoto Central Park, Sokoto

Gombe Central Park, Gombe

Heavy Duty Park, Zakibiam

The Young Shall Grow Park, Uyo

The Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Monsignor Akpan Avenue), Uyo

Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom

Gombe Line Park, Opposite Government House, Gombe.

What you should know

From an earlier field survey conducted by a Nairametrics correspondent last week, it is observed that the approved transport firms were not fully implementing the presidential directive.

It was observed that several terminals (motor parks) of these chosen transport companies still charged the full transport fare on interstate travels.

For example, The Young Shall Grow Terminal at Ikorodu Garage, Ikorodu, Lagos State, charged the normal fares for interstate travel to South Eastern states on December 23, 2023, when the field survey was conducted.