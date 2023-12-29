The Federal Government has listed eighteen (18) additional motor parks that Nigerians traveling from one state to another can use to enjoy the 50% rebate on transport fare scheme.
These motor parks are located in Lagos, Abuja, Onitsha, Abia, Kano, Jos, Enugu, Uyo, Gombe, Jos, Port Harcourt, Sokoto, and Owerri.
This information is contained in a statement that can be found on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Office of Special Adviser on Social Media to President Bola Tinubu.
Recall that on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, Nairametrics reported that the Presidency announced a 50 percent slash on transport fares of interstate travels and free commuter rides on all rail lines across the country from Dec. 21, 2023, to Jan. 4, 2024.
Nairametrics also reported that the Federal Government, through the Special Adviser on Information & Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, listed GIG (God is Good) Motors, Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata and Area Motor as the approved transport firms to implement the scheme.
List of the additional motor parks
Here are the additional motor parks the Federal Government has listed to participate in the 50 percent interstate fare reduction initiative:
- Oshodi Terminal 3, Lagos State
- Jabi Park, Abuja
- Umugo Park (along Port Harcourt Road), Onitsha
- Abia Polytechnic, Aba
- Balmary Park, Ring Road/Maiduguri Bypass, Hotoro, Kano
- Mando Park (Lagos route), Kaduna
- Television Garage (Eastern route), Kaduna
- Gadabiu Luxury Park, Jos
- Old Park, Enugu
- Somachi Park, Owerri
- Olu Obasanjo Ezenwata Park, Port Harcourt
- Sokoto Central Park, Sokoto
- Gombe Central Park, Gombe
- Heavy Duty Park, Zakibiam
- The Young Shall Grow Park, Uyo
- The Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Monsignor Akpan Avenue), Uyo
- Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom
- Gombe Line Park, Opposite Government House, Gombe.
What you should know
From an earlier field survey conducted by a Nairametrics correspondent last week, it is observed that the approved transport firms were not fully implementing the presidential directive.
It was observed that several terminals (motor parks) of these chosen transport companies still charged the full transport fare on interstate travels.
For example, The Young Shall Grow Terminal at Ikorodu Garage, Ikorodu, Lagos State, charged the normal fares for interstate travel to South Eastern states on December 23, 2023, when the field survey was conducted.
