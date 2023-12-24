As Christmas approaches, the transport fare to travel from Lagos to the South-East part of the country goes up as passengers flock to the parks to travel to their hometowns in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu or Imo.

In this article, Nairametrics provides the current fare rates to different Southeast states from Lagos this Christmas.

To ensure that the transport fare range that is provided can be relied upon, a Nairametrics correspondent went to terminals of several transport companies at Ikorodu Garage, Ikorodu, and Ojota, to make findings about the current fares to each of the five southeastern states from Lagos.

Also, to ensure that a more accurate price range is provided, the Nairametrics correspondent conducted the fare survey as close to Christmas as possible – from December 21 to December 23.

Here are the current fare rates range to different Southeast states from Lagos this Christmas by road:

It is pertinent to point out that these fare rates are subject to change based on several factors, however, the disparity would not be too significant as these rates are likely to stay till the end of the year.

For this reason, Nairametrics advises passengers to compare fare rates before settling for a transport company to travel with.

FG’s 50% interstate travel rebate

Earlier this week, precisely on Wednesday, Nairametrics reported that the Presidency had announced a 50 per cent slash in transport fares for interstate travels and free commuter rides on all rail lines from Dec. 20, 2023, to Jan. 4, 2024, as a means of relieving the burden of travelling Nigerians this yuletide.

On Thursday, the Special Adviser on Information & Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, listed five transport firms that have been selected to participate in the intervention as well as 28 routes that have been approved for the 50 per cent rebate.

The selected transport firms include, God is Good Motors (GIGM), Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata, Chisco Transport, and Area Motor.

Of the 28 approved routes, those from Lagos to the South East states include:

• Lagos-Enugu

• Lagos-Onitsha

• Lagos-Owerri

• Lagos-Abakiliki

• Lagos-Nsukka

Normally, a passenger who wishes to benefit from this intervention initiative would have to book their travel with any of the selected five transport companies between Dec. 21, 2023 and Jan. 4, 2024.

However, these approved transport companies are not fully implementing the 50 per cent rebate for interstate travel as some terminals of these transport companies are still charging their passengers the normal rates.

But ABC Transport which was not selected by the Federal Government to participate in the intervention scheme has announced a 50 per cent rebate for interstate trips with the company, in line with the Presidential directive.

ABC Transport announced this on its official X page on Saturday.

So people travelling to any of the South East states between Dec. 21, 2023, and Jan. 4, 2024, can enjoy 50 per cent of their fares by following any of these options:

Using the ABC Transport app

Book via the ABC Transport app as normally done. Then, at checkout, select the “Offer Coupon” and then Select the FG50 coupon to enjoy the 50 per cent rebate off the original rate.

Using the ABC Transport website

Make a booking as normally done, then after inputting details, select “offers”, select “promotion coupons” from the list and then type in “FG50”, and select use to activate 50% discount and proceed to pay 50% less.

Walking into an ABC Transport Terminal

Walk into any ABC Transport terminal in Lagos and book a ticket at 50 per cent less.

ABC Transport 50% rebate proof:

In-line with the Federal Government’s directive on the Presidential Travel Relief Initiative Program we have official commenced implementation of this and now Travellers can enjoy discounted rides on behalf of @NGRPresident 🇳🇬 🎄 pic.twitter.com/DByQTzGPax — ABC Transport (@ABCTransportPlc) December 22, 2023

.