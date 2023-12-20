Playnetwork Studio’s “Blood Vessel” has achieved an impressive milestone by securing the top spot on Netflix and subsequently earning a position in the top 10 list of films in various countries throughout 2022.

Released on December 8, 2023, exclusively on Netflix, “Blood Vessel” quickly soared to become the most-watched film in the Non-English Film category.

Garnering 4.4 million views between December 11 and 17, the drama thriller boasts an impressive 8.8 million viewing watch hours, maintaining its position on the top 10 list for two consecutive weeks.

Produced by Charles Okpaleke, Arafat Bello-Osagie, Roxanne Adekunle-Wright, and Agozie Ugwu, “Blood Vessel” unfolds its gripping narrative against the backdrop of Southern Nigeria during a period of political unrest.

What you should know

The storyline revolves around six friends entangled in the escalating conflict, desperately attempting to escape to South America as stowaways on a ship amidst the growing turmoil sparked by a mega coup plot in their hometown along the Niger Delta.

Directed by Moses Inwang, this Netflix original features an ensemble cast including Adaobi Lilian Dibor, David Ezekiel, Levi Chikere, Obinna Okenwa, Slyvester Ekanem, Alex Budin, Bimbo Manuel, Ebele Okaro, John Dumelo, Pere Egbi, Francis Duru, Rene Mena, Oyibo Rebel, Haillies Sumney, Katerina Ataman, and Alexa Iniye.

In the broader context of Nollywood’s success on Netflix this year, “Blood Vessel” joins the ranks of other notable titles like “Jagun Jagun,” which secured a place in Netflix’s top 10 in 17 countries in August.

‘Ijogbon’ which ranked 6 th according to recent data tracked on Netflix, the movie recorded 5.7 million hours of views from an audience of 2.9 million viewers.

In its opening week from October 13 to 15, 2023, “Ijogbon” raked up about 4.2 million hours of views, placing it at the eighth spot on the global list.

Additionally, films like “BlackBook” became the number 1 most-watched movie on Netflix, as reported by Nairametrics in September.