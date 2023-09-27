Just five days after its debut on Netflix, Editi Effiong’s million-dollar film, “The Black Book,” has achieved a remarkable milestone by rising to the number one position worldwide on Netflix.

This is based on data tracked by Nairametrics on Flix Patrol, a website that offers video-on-demand charts and streaming ratings on a global scale.

“The Black Book,” featuring Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe Damijo in the lead role, eclipsed foreign titles like “Love at First” and “Spy Kids Armageddon” as of Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

In the history of the African film industry, this marks the very first time that a Nigerian title has reached the coveted top position on Netflix’s global platform.

For the period between September 18 and 24, Netflix’s data recorded this Nollywood film at the impressive number four spot globally, garnering a total of 5.6 million views and accumulating an astounding 11.6 million viewing watch hours.

What you should know

Netflix premiered “The Black Book” on September 22, marking the latest addition to Nollywood’s growing presence on the streaming platform.

Notably, the film serves as the directorial debut for Editi Effiong, the CEO of Anakle Film, and offers a fresh perspective on the 62-year-old veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, who portrays the lead character, Paul Edima.

The movie has onboard some of Nigeria’s top 30 fintech magnates as executive producers, such as Gbenga Agboola, founder and CEO of Flutterwave; Kola Aina, founding partner at Ventures Partner; Olumide Soyombo, co-founder of Blue Chip Technologies; Nadayar Enegesi, co-founder of Eden Life; and Prosper Otemuyiwa, co-founder and CTO of Eden Life Adesunbomi Plumptre, co-founder of Volition Capital; Ezra Olubi, co-founder of Paystack; Odunayo Oweniyi, co-founder and COO of Piggyvest; Somto Ifezue, co-founder of Piggyvest; Joshua Chibueze, co-founder and CEO of Piggyvest.

Co-written by Bukunmi Ajakiye, produced by Lala Akindoju, and shot by Yinka Edward, this action thriller holds the distinction of being the first Nollywood film produced with a million-dollar budget.

The creation of this Netflix original involved two years of script development, a year of pre-production, and a 13-month-long filming process.

“The Black Book“ unfolds as a guns-blazing action thriller that delves into the life of a grieving deacon, Paul Edima. In his quest for justice, he takes matters into his own hands and confronts a corrupt gang to clear his son’s name, who has been wrongfully accused of kidnapping.

Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, the film immerses viewers in the shadowy world of drug trafficking and its profound impact on Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy.