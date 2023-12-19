On Monday, Bunmi Onabanjo Kuku assumed her role as the first female Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), succeeding Kabir Mohammed.

Committed to elevating the nation’s airports, Kuku stated that she aims to enhance revenue generation and reduce wastage.

According to her, the focus extends beyond infrastructure oversight to optimize aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues, prioritizing an efficient, safe, secure, and enjoyable passenger experience.

Bunmi Kuku’s background

Bunmi Onabanjo Kuku holds a B.Sc. in Finance from the University of Illinois (2000) and immediately proceeded to an MBA in International Finance and Strategic Management from DePaul University which she rounded up in 2004.

During her four-year MBA course, Mrs. Kuku served as Assistant Vice President (AVP), Finance/Senior Financial at the Bank of Montreal, showcasing her early aptitude for financial leadership.

In her most recent role as Vice President and head of Visa Consulting Analytics – Sub-Saharan Africa, she positioned herself at the vanguard of driving growth strategies and fostering digital innovation in the financial services sector. With a tenure of one year and two months, she applied her expertise to navigate the intricacies of the industry, marking a significant chapter in her distinguished career.

Between July 2011 and 2014, Kuku served as the Special Assistant to the Honorable Minister, of Strategy and Infrastructure Development at the Federal Ministry of Aviation. Her responsibilities during this period were substantial, including advising the minister on infrastructure development projects, contributing to the Aviation Sector Roadmap, and playing a pivotal role in the National Carrier Project.

Earlier in her professional journey, she gained valuable experience at Ernst & Young and Deloitte, where she held managerial positions in business advisory services, finance, and performance management. Notably, she served as Assistant General Manager (AGM)/Head of Business Unit Strategy at Bank PHB Plc, further solidifying her footprint in the corporate landscape.

Kuku’s diverse and extensive experience across various sectors positions her as a dynamic leader poised to navigate the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Backstory

Nairametrics previously highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s decision to sack Kabir Yusuf Mohammed from his position as the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

In a significant leadership change, Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku was appointed as the substantive Managing Director of FAAN.

The official statement, conveyed by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, also announced the removal of Tayib Adetunji, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). Engr. Umar Ahmed Farouk has been designated to assume the role in this strategic shift in aviation management.