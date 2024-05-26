A Brazilian entity has pledged $240 million to establish a generic manufacturing plant in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, during the presentation of the ministerial sectoral update on Friday.

The commitment comes as part of the government’s efforts to unlock the healthcare value chain and promote local production of essential medical supplies.

The investment

With this investment, Nigeria aims to reduce its reliance on imported pharmaceuticals and medical devices, while also creating job opportunities and retaining economic value within the country, he said.

“This initiative aligns with our broader agenda to revitalise the healthcare sector and improve access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians,” said Pate. “By fostering domestic production of generic drugs and medical supplies, we can enhance healthcare delivery, promote self-sufficiency, and drive economic growth.“

He revealed that Nigeria is witnessing a shift in the production of test kits, with the emergence of three entities poised to manufacture these essential tools.

Notably, one facility is already operational in Lagos, with two more anticipated to come online soon.

According to the minister, this development marks a significant departure from the country’s reliance on imported test kits over the past 25 years.

This investment highlights the growing confidence in Nigeria’s potential as a hub for pharmaceutical production and healthcare innovation.

“The policy changes initiated by the President are now fostering domestic production and more are on the horizon.”

What you should know

Prof. Pate also revealed that the government signed strategic agreements with all 36 states and the FCT, endorsed by the President, to enhance public-private collaboration in the healthcare sector.

Development partners pledged $3 billion in support of the President’s agenda, including the $932 million grant with Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM), $200 million with a philanthropic foundation, $150 million announced by Gavi Alliance, and others.

The minister said that efforts to revive primary healthcare centres have been underway, with plans to refurbish and equip 8,300 centres across the nation.

Additionally, over five million Nigerian children have been vaccinated against diphtheria, and 4.95 million girls aged 9-14 have received HPV vaccines.

The establishment of the Africa Center for Disease Control regional headquarters in Abuja demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to addressing health security challenges. The government has allocated additional resources to the CDC to ensure prompt action during health crises.

The establishment of the National Health Research Committee (NHRC) and National Health Research Ethics Committee (NHREC) aimed to strengthen ethics and governance in research and clinical trials, ensuring that all research conducted adheres to proper standards and protects public interests.