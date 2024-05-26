The Duke’s Cultural Economic Summit 2024 was a resounding success, bringing together distinguished speakers, panellists, and dignitaries to explore the theme “Our Cultural Exports as a Force for Economic Growth.”

Among the notable speakers, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, Chairman of Odu’a Investment Ltd., delivered a compelling presentation on the myriad of investment opportunities available in Nigeria.

Otunba Bimbo Ashiru’s speech centred on the vast potential within Nigeria’s agricultural sector. He highlighted how agriculture could serve as a catalyst for industrialization in the country.

RelatedStories No Content Available

By investing in agricultural ventures, Nigeria can harness its rich natural resources, boost food production, and create value-added products that spur economic growth.

Ashiru emphasized that the agricultural sector not only promises significant returns but also plays a crucial role in ensuring food security and sustainable development.

In addition to agriculture, Otunba Ashiru discussed the booming housing market in Nigeria. He pointed out that the country’s rapidly growing population presents a substantial demand for housing.

This demand offers a lucrative opportunity for investors, particularly in the construction of affordable housing units and urban development projects.

By addressing the housing deficit, investors can contribute to improving living conditions and stimulating economic activity through job creation and infrastructure development.

Otunba Ashiru also touched on various other investment opportunities that are ripe for exploration by those in the diaspora. He encouraged Nigerian expatriates to consider investing in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

These sectors not only promise substantial financial returns but also align with global trends towards sustainability and technological advancement. By leveraging their unique positions and resources, diaspora investors can play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic transformation.

The summit, held at The Pullman London, featured a diverse lineup of speakers and panellists, including HH Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, Grand Khalifa of Tijaniyya and 14th Emir of Kano, and Dr. Anino Emuwa, founder of 100Women@Davos.

The event underscored the importance of creative exports and the often-overlooked value they bring to the economy.

Attendees had the opportunity to engage in three workshops, explore showcases from 20 Nigerian businesses, and network with over 100 dignitaries and VIPs.

The summit was a platform for sharing knowledge, forging partnerships, and highlighting the untapped potential within Nigeria’s economy.

For those interested in learning more about the investment opportunities discussed by Otunba Bimbo Ashiru and other speakers, further information can be obtained by contacting the event organizers at +44 7584189677 or info@dukeseconomicsummit.com.

As Nigeria continues to position itself as a hub for economic growth and innovation, the insights shared at Duke’s Cultural Economic Summit 2024 provide a roadmap for both local and international investors to tap into the country’s burgeoning markets.