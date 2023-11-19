Ride-hailing operator, Bolt, has shortlisted 20 finalists to participate in the two-week Bootcamp phase of its accelerator program called Den.

According to a statement from Bolt, the 20 drivers are now preparing for the pitch day which is set for November 20, 2023, to present their innovative ideas to a distinguished panel of judges from all walks of life across sectors such as technology, banking, and education who will scrutinize, vet the ideas and shortlist the top 10 drivers.

The shortlisted drivers will receive €2,000 seed funding and gain access to a 6-week business mentorship program.

Bolt said the top 20 drivers who emerged from the ideation phase are from five cities, Abuja, Lagos, Rivers, Kaduna, and Kwara.

Through the Accelerator Program, Bolt, in partnership with The Nest Innovation Park, said it would fund business plans developed by Nigerian drivers that link to its Africa City Vision, based around sustainable transport.

This is being run in close partnership with The Nest, whose network of mentors will support eligible drivers in developing their business plans before the pitch day.

What they are saying

Commenting on the initiative, Public Policy Specialist for Bolt, Nigeria, Ewoma Jerry-Ogeme, said:

“As we celebrate the drivers who have made it this far, we recognize that drivers are the force behind the wheel, navigating the future of mobility. We are excited to witness the evolution of your ideas as you learn, unlearn, and relearn through the process of ideation”

Programs Manager at The Nest, Paradise Okoronkwo, also shared her excitement during the induction of the 20 drivers into Bootcamp, stating:

“This induction ceremony has been both exciting and inspiring and your innovation, determination, and talent have set you apart in this highly competitive process. This is just the beginning of a transformative experience. ”

The Bolt Den initiative will culminate in a grand finale on November 21st, with the Award Ceremony coming alongside the launch of a new study from the Oliver Wyman Mobility Forum on “Shared Mobility’s Global Impact” in Africa and Europe.

During the event, the top ten drivers with the best innovative ideas will be announced, and Dr Andreas Nienhaus, Head of the Oliver Wyman Mobility Forum, will outline the economic, social, and environmental impact of shared mobility, and the sector’s potential to support ongoing development in African transport systems.