The newest entrant on the NGX, Mecure Industries Plc continued its impressive performance, gaining 9.95% in the market today. Even as the NGX All-Share Index declined by 0.34% to 70,612.81 points.

Equities in the market lost N132 billion as the market capitalization declined to N38.793 trillion. There was massive trading activity in the market as the market momentarily entered the 71,000 mark, reaching an intra-day trading high of 71,131.22 points.

However, the market closed in the negative zone as one of the largest stocks, BUACEMENT recorded a 7.41% decline.

The market witnessed 7,630 deals, up from last Friday’s 6,308. However, there was a decline in trading volume to 474.386 million units, down from 556.703 million units at the close of trading last week. With respect to trading value, there was an appreciation to N7.75 billion from the previous session’s N5.56 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 70,612.81 points

% Day Change: -0.33%

Day’s Lowest: 70,608.02 points

Day’s Highest: 71,131.22 points

% YTD: +37.78%

Market Cap: N38.795 trillion

Volume Traded: 474.386 million

Value: N7.75 billion

Deals: 7,630

Top Gainers

ALEX: +10.00% to close at N7.15

RTBRISCOE: +10.00% to close at N0.66

MECURE: +9.95% to close at N4.31

MCNICHOLS: +9.84% to close at N0.67

DEAPCAP: +9.68% to close at N0.34

Top Losers

JAPAULGOLD: -9.09% to close at N1.80

BUACEMENT: -7.76% to close at N98.70

VERITASKAP: -7.41% to close at N0.25

PZ: -5.00% to close at N23.00

OMATEK: -4.69% to close at N0.64

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, FIDELITYBK (-1.64%) topped the charts with 94.048 million units, followed by JAPAULGOLD (-9.09%) with 65.978 million units, UBA (+0.48%) with 54.924 million units, TRANSCORP (+0.81%) with 25.981 million units, and JAIZBANK (-0.61%) with 21.710 million units.

With respect to value traded, MTNN (+2.56%) led the chart with N2.23 billion, followed by UBA (+0.48%) with N1.14 billion, FIDELITYBK with N858.55 million, GTCO (+0.84%) with N455.29 million, and NB with N438.96 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

The stocks worth over one trillion recorded relatively positive sentiments as only BUACEMENT (-7.76%) recorded a price decline. However, MTNN (+2.56%), GTCO (+0.84%), and ZENITHBANK (+1.36%) recorded price gains. AIRTELAFRI, BUAFOODS, SEPLAT, and DANGCEM recorded no price changes.

Tier-1 banks also recorded relatively positive sentiments in the market as only ACCESSCORP (-0.29%) recorded a price drop. GTCO, ZENITHBANK, and UBA recorded price gains, while FBNH recorded no price change.