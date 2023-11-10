Market newbies, VFD Group Plc and MeCure Industries topped the gainers chart as the NGX continued its bullish run albeit at a slower pace as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.04% to close at 70,849.38 points.

Since listing on the NGX two days ago, MeCure Industries’ share price has appreciated by 32.4%, closing the week at N3.92.

Investors in the market gained N13 billion as the market capitalization appreciated to N38.925 trillion. After gaining N1.671 trillion in last week’s trading, the market appreciated by N369 billion this week.

There was a slight appreciation in the number of deals to 6,308 deals from yesterday’s 6,169. However, there was a drop in trading volume to 556.703 million units from yesterday’s 569.195 million units. There was also a drop in trading value to N5.562 billion from yesterday’s N16.791 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 70,849.38 points

% Day Change: +0.04%

Day’s Lowest: 70,807.93 points

Day’s Highest: 70,873.82 points

% YTD: +38.25%

Market Cap: N38.93 trillion

Volume Traded: 556.703 million

Value: N5.56 billion

Deals: 6,308

Top Gainers

VFDGROUP: +9.97% to close at N202.90

MECURE: +9.80% to close at N3.92

MEYER: +9.72% to close at N2.71

REGALINS: +9.38% to close at N0.35

FCMB: +9.37% to close at N7.00

Top Losers

CAVERTON: -9.52% to close at N1.33

ETRANZACT: -4.43% to close at N7.55

CUTIX: -3.93% to close at N2.20

FIDELITYBK: -3.68% to close at N9.15

VERITASKAP: -3.57% to close at N0.27

Top Traded Stocks

On the volume chart, JAPAULGOLD (+8.20%) led with 164.7 million units, followed by UNIVINSURE (-4.00%) with 101.4 million units, UBA (-0.24%) with 61.5 million units, FCMB (+9.37%) with 39.7 million units, and FIDELITYBK (-3.68%) with 24.9 million units.

In terms of trading value, UBA (-0.24%) led the chart with N1.275 billion, followed by GTCO (-0.56%) with N871.25 million, AIRTELAFRI with N570.5 million, ZENITHBANK (-0.15%) with N334 million, and JAPAULGOLD (+8.20%) with N317.7 million

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

There was relatively no price change on stocks worth over one trillion, as BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, AIRTELAFRI, and SEPLAT recorded no price change, while GTCO (-0.56%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.15%) recorded price declines.

Tier-1 banks mostly recorded negative sentiments in the market as GTCO (-0.56%), UBA (-0.24%), and ZENITHBANK (-0.15%) recorded price declines, while ACCESSCORP (+0.29%) recorded a price gain, and FBNH recorded zero price change.