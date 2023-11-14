After closing in the negative territory yesterday, NGX rebounded as the All-Share Index gained 227.91 points to close today at 70,840.72 points.

The market capitalization closed at N38.941 trillion as investors gained N146 billion. The positive sentiment in the market was driven by positive gains recorded by big stocks such as BUACEMENT, ZENITHBANK, and GTCO.

For the fourth consecutive trading day since listing, MECURE entered the top gainers list, appreciating by 9.98% today, and cumulatively appreciating by 60.1% since listing.

There was a decline in market activity as the trading volume declined by 31% to 327.426 million units as against yesterday’s 474.386 million units.

There was also a 56.5% decline in trading value to N3.37 billion from yesterday’s N7.75 billion. There was a decline in the number of deals to 6,533 deals from yesterday’s 7,630.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 70,840.72 points

% Day Change: +0.32%

Day’s Lowest: 70,609.14 points

Day’s Highest: 70,876.35 points

% YTD: +38.22%

Market Cap: N38.941 trillion

Volume Traded: 327.426 million

Value: N3.37 billion

Deals: 6,533

Top Gainers

NNFM: +10.00% to close at N19.80

MECURE: +9.98% to close at N4.74

CILEASING: +9.97% to close at N3.75

MEYER: +9.96% to close at N2.98

LIVINGTRUST: +9.96% to close at N2.98

Top Losers

MAYBAKER: -10.00% to close at N5.00

REDSTAREX: -9.76% to close at N2.96

FTNCOCOA: -9.29% to close at N1.66

GUINEAINS: -8.33% to close at N0.24

MBENEFIT: -5.77% to close N0.49

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, JAPAULGOLD (+2.78%) led with 44.698 million units, FIDELITYBK (-1.64%) followed with 36.361 million units, UBA (+0.48%) with 26.704 million units, OANDO (+1.45%) with 21.251 million units, and JAIZBANK (-1.84%) with 18.769 million units.

In terms of trading value, UBA (+0.48%) led with N555 million, followed by FIDELITYBK (-1.64%) with N327 million, ACCESSCORP (-0.58%) with N317.7 million, MTNN with N247.8 million, and OANDO (+1.45%) with N230.4 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

There was relatively positive sentiment for stocks worth over one trillion, as GTCO (+0.83%), BUACEMENT (+2.70%), and ZENITHBANK (+2.69%) all recorded price gains. While DANGCEM, MTNN, BUAFOODS, and AIRTELAFRI recorded zero price change.

For Tier-1 banks, trading was mostly positive as GTCO (+0.83%), UBA (+0.48%), ZENITHBANK (+2.69%), and FBNH (+0.25%) recorded price gains, while only ACCESSCORP (-0.58%) recorded a price decline.