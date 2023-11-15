After hitting the 70,000 mark two weeks ago, the NGX hit another milestone today, crossing 71,000, as the All-Share Index gained 0.25% to close at 71,014.34 points.

The market capitalization also hit the N39 trillion mark for the first time ever, closing at N39.054 trillion, as equities gained N113 billion.

Mecure continued its impressive run, gaining 9.92% to close at N5.21.

The positive sentiment in the market was led by Oando Plc which appreciated by 10%, following news of its $800 million deal with Afreximbank.

There was a further decline in the number of deals to 6.172 against yesterday’s 6,533. The trading volume also declined by 9.2% to 297.354 million units from yesterday’s 327.426 million units. However, the trading value appreciated by 82.8% to N6.16 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,014.34 points

% Day Change: +0.25%

Day’s Lowest: 70,836.50 points

Day’s Highest: 71,023.15 points

% YTD: +38.56%

Market Cap: N39.054 trillion

Volume Traded: 297.354 million

Value: N6.16 billion

Deals: 6,172

Top Gainers

OANDO: +10.00% to close at N11.55

OMATEK: +10.00% to close at N0.77

MECURE: +9.92% to close at N5.21

CILEASING: +9.87% to close N4.12

MEYER: +9.73% to close at N3.27

Top Losers

SCOA: -9.68% to close at N1.12

SOVERNINS: -8.82% to close at N0.31

CORNERST: -4.83% to close at N1.38

CADBURY: -4.17% to close at N13.80

AIICO: -4.05% to close at N0.71

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, OANDO (+10.00%) led the chart with 27.97 million units, followed by AIICO (-4.05%) with 23.04 million units, JAPAULGOLD (+2.70%) with 20.38 million units, TRANSCORP (-0.65%) with 14.53 million units, and CHIPLC (+0.96%) with 14.17 million units.

NESTLE led the trading chart with N2.34 billion, MTNN (+0.21%) followed with N496.4 million, GTCO (+1.93%) with N383.9 million, ZENITHBANK (-1.89%) with N353.1 million, and OANDO (+10.00%) with N315.3 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

For stocks worth over one trillion, sentiments were quite mixed as GTCO (+1.93%), MTNN (+0.21%), and BUACEMENT (+1.96%) recorded price appreciations, while ZENITHBANK (-1.89%) recorded price decline. AIRTELAFRI, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT recorded no price change.

For tier-1 banks, the sentiment mostly mixed as GTCO (+1.93%) and ACCESSCORP (+0.29%) recorded price gains. FBNH (-0.25%), ZENITHBANK (-1.89%) and UBA (-0.48%) recorded price declines.