The Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) in Canada has broadened opportunities for immigrants in Saskatchewan.

This expansion includes 279 additional occupations, ranging from farm labourers to truck drivers, retail sales, nurse aides, and equipment operators.

The Existing Work Permit stream, once limited to high-skilled occupations and designated trades, is now accessible to work permit holders in intermediate- and lower-skilled roles.

Nairametrics learns that eligible workers in these sectors, meeting program criteria including language requirements and a permanent, full-time job offer, can now apply for permanent residency.

The applicable work permits include Labour Market Impact Assessment-Supported Work Permits and francophone mobility work permits.

The Saskatchewan government has successfully negotiated increased annual allocations for provincial immigration nominees in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Acknowledging the crucial role of foreign recruitment in mitigating labor shortages, the government reaffirms its commitment. Presently, more than 16,000 job vacancies are posted on SaskJobs and the National Job Bank. Looking forward, Saskatchewan projects 112,260 job openings over the next five years.

According to Saskatoon Partner Brennen Mill,

“There is no single answer for the labor shortage, now and into the future. The expansion to the SINP program is a good first step, as it enables us to support our employees in the immigration process, while also helping us fill vital positions.”

About the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP)

The Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) serves as a pathway for immigration to Canada. Under the SINP, the Province of Saskatchewan:

Can extend invitations for residency applications from non-Canadians aiming to establish Saskatchewan as their home.

Nominate successful applicants to the federal government for permanent residency in Canada.

However, SINP is just one stage in the process of becoming a permanent resident in Saskatchewan. Approved applicants must also undergo the residency application process through the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) Canadian Immigration Commission.

Program Categories

Three SINP program categories you can apply to:

International Skilled Worker: for skilled workers who want to work and live in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Experience: for foreign nationals who already live and work in Saskatchewan.

Entrepreneur and Farm: for those who plan to start a business or buy and operate a farm in Saskatchewan.