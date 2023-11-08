South Africa’s wealthiest individual, Johann Rupert, has seen a significant reduction in his net worth, amounting to $1.8 billion, during 2023.

According to data sourced from Forbes, Johann Rupert commenced the year with a net worth assessment of $11.1 billion.

However, his current net worth now registers at $9.3 billion, marking a substantial $1.8 billion decline. One of the principal factors contributing to this decline can be attributed to the performance of his holdings in the Swiss luxury goods conglomerate, Compagnie Financière Richemont.

Despite Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (Richemont) being a top performer on the JSE this year, the share price of the luxury goods group experienced a notable drop, notwithstanding a robust quarterly sales performance overall.

Richemont reported lower sales figures in the Americas, though they stated that the financial year began strongly with a 14% sales growth at actual exchange rates (rising to 19% at constant exchange rates) in the initial quarter, concluding on June 30.

This growth was fueled by increased sales across nearly all regions, distribution channels, and business segments, at actual exchange rates.

CNBC said the share price dip followed Richemont’s report of decreasing sales in the US and a notable resurgence in Asia. Simultaneously, European stock indices also exhibited slight declines that morning.

Reports indicate that the European stock market slump can be attributed to China’s second-quarter gross domestic product growth, which stood at 6.3%, falling short of the market’s projected estimate of 7.3%. Additionally, retail sales and industrial production data failed to meet expectations.

Over the past six months, Richemont shares have encountered a considerable 26% decline, primarily influenced by the underperformance of LVMH, a market leader in the luxury goods sector, and declining sales in China which have now recorded a gradual turnaround.

More about Johan Rupert

Johann Rupert made headlines in June when he assumed the title of the richest billionaire in Africa, unseating Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote, who had held that position for years.

At that time, Rupert’s net worth stood at $12 billion. Nevertheless, while Rupert’s net worth has experienced fluctuations, Aliko Dangote has once again reclaimed the top spot, with his net worth currently resting at $10.7 billion.

Rupert serves as the chairman of the Swiss luxury goods enterprise Compagnie Financière Richemont, renowned for its brands, such as Cartier and Montblanc.

The company’s inception in 1998 resulted from the spinoff of assets formerly owned by Rembrandt Group Limited (now Remgro Limited), an entity established by his father, Anton, during the 1940s.

Additionally, he holds a 7% stake in the diversified investment firm Remgro, where he also occupies the position of chairman, and a 26% share in Reinet, an investment holding company headquartered in Luxembourg.

Johann Rupert has been a vocal advocate against plans permitting fracking in the Karoo, a region in South Africa where he possesses land holdings.