South Africa’s wealthiest individual, Johann Rupert, has recently recorded a substantial rise in his net worth, experiencing a gain of $2.2 billion in less than a month.

As of the market close on Thursday, February 15, 2024, Rupert’s net worth reached $13.4 billion, marking an increase from $11.2 billion recorded on January 18, 2024, according to data from Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

This rise in Rupert’s net worth is attributed to the appreciation of his shares in Richemont, the luxury brand he owns.

Despite typically maintaining an average valuation of around $12 billion, Rupert’s net worth is now approaching the $14 billion mark. Market data reveals that on a month-to-month basis, Richemont shares surged by 26.34%, climbing from $108 to $136.5.

What we know

The surge in Richemont shares aligns with heightened demand for its prestigious jewellery brands, including Cartier and Van Cleef, leading to robust holiday sales.

Despite facing challenges in the luxury sector, Richemont witnessed an impressive 8% year-on-year sales increase at constant exchange rates for the quarter ending on December 31, 2023.

This positive performance surpassed analyst predictions, reaching €5.6 billion ($6.1 billion) and triggering a 10% surge in shares during early trading.

The growth was primarily fueled by robust demand in Greater China and Japan, where sales for the quarter rose by 25% and 18%, respectively.

Notably, Richemont experienced an uptick in sales in the challenging US market, defying the broader slowdown observed by peers in the region. This resurgence in the US market helped offset a decline in Europe.

What you should know

Richemont’s strategic focus on the higher-priced hard luxury sector proved advantageous, offering insulation against the significant slowdown in aspirational and middle-class consumer spending, which has impacted luxury sales at other companies.

This divergence underscores the resilience of category leaders and self-help stories in the luxury market.

The positive sales results come on the heels of Richemont’s decision to abandon a complex deal to sell the loss-making Yoox-Net-a-Porter (YNAP) to Farfetch.

YNAP is still considered an asset held for sale as Richemont searches for a new controlling shareholder for the business.

Management remains optimistic about finding a buyer within the next 12 months, with Chief Financial Officer Burkhart Grund noting that the company has already received unsolicited interest from potential buyers during a call with investors.