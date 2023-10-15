Africa’s second-richest man and South Africa’s wealthiest individual, Johann Rupert, has witnessed a substantial $3.7 billion reduction in his net worth over the past 90 days.

As of July 14, 2023, the 73-year-old business magnate boasted a net worth of $14.4 billion. However, his fortunes have taken a hit, now standing at $10.7 billion, marking a significant 25.6% decrease.

This dramatic shift in Rupert’s wealth is intricately linked to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the luxury goods industry’s performance.

The primary driving force behind this dramatic turn of events is the remarkable decline in the market value of his 10.18% stake in Richemont, the renowned Swiss luxury conglomerate celebrated for its iconic brands, including Cartier, Montblanc, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Over the past three months, Richemont’s shares, traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange, have experienced a notable drop of 31.2%.

This plunge dragged the company’s market capitalization beneath the CHF55 billion ($60 billion) threshold, thereby causing the market value of Rupert’s stake in Richemont to plummet to less than $7.2 billion.

The plunge in the company’s valuation is reflective of the broader struggles in the luxury sector, with LVMH shares sinking to a year-to-date low.

Notably, the Bernard Arnault-owned conglomerate, LVMH, reported a sales growth of 9% in Q3 2023, a significant drop from the previous quarter’s 17%.

LVMH, the world’s largest luxury firm, often serves as a barometer for the luxury goods sector. Over the past three months,

LVMH’s shares on the Euronext Exchange have fallen by 25.97%, dropping from EUR 892.3 ($938.1) on July 14 to EUR 660.6 ($694.5) at the time of this report.

This decline led the luxury conglomerate to lose its standing as Europe’s most valuable company by market capitalization, ceding that position to the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which witnessed substantial growth driven by its weight loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy.

More insights

The luxury market’s slowdown has been exacerbated by economic challenges in China, which had been a cornerstone of the sector’s success in recent years, grappling with slow economic growth, high youth unemployment, and turbulence in the property market.

Furthermore, LVMH and Richemont have encountered difficulties in the U.S. market.

According to Forbes, LVMH’s sales only dipped by 1% in the second quarter, and Richemont’s first-quarter revenue in the Americas fell by 2%. However, these were the only geographical markets where they faced setbacks.

Both LVMH and Richemont attributed their weak U.S. performance to a particular segment of consumers referred to as “aspirational consumers.”

These are consumers who limit their spending to the lower end of their price ranges, in contrast to true luxury consumers who can afford top-tier products.