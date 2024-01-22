Johann Rupert, South Africa’s wealthiest individual, saw an $800 million increase in valuation in a single day, driven by the robust performance of his luxury conglomerate, Richemont.

Data from Bloomberg’s billionaire index indicates that as of January 18, 2024, Rupert’s net worth was $11.2 billion. However, by the end of market trade on Friday, January 19, his net worth surged to $12 billion, marking a notable 7.14% increase.

This uptick is attributed to Richemont’s recent financial disclosures, released last Thursday. The positive reception elevated the company’s share price from $12.02 on Wednesday, January 17, to $13.47 on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Richemont’s full-year performance

In the quarter ending 31 December 2023, Richemont showcased a robust performance fueled by strong showings in China and the US, effectively mitigating declines in Europe.

The Swiss luxury conglomerate reported a noteworthy 8% year-on-year sales growth at constant exchange rates, amounting to €5.6 billion in Q3.

This surpasses consensus expectations of 7%, indicating an acceleration from the previous quarter’s 5% increase.

The positive results offer reassurance to the broader luxury market, which contended with diminished demand last year, resulting in excess inventory for numerous brands and retailers.

Richemont’s stellar growth was particularly driven by a 13% surge in the Asia Pacific region, notably a 25% leap in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

However, it is essential to note that this boost was influenced by favourable comparables, given disruptions caused by a spike in China’s Covid cases at the close of 2022, affecting footfall during that period.

Surprisingly, the US emerged as a highlight in Q3, suggesting a departure from the trend of American shoppers flocking to Europe for expenditures.

Richemont experienced an 8% increase in sales in the Americas, underpinned by the region’s economic resilience.

This stands in stark contrast to Europe, where sales declined by 3%.

Within its divisions, the jewellery segment, encompassing renowned brands like Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, demonstrated exceptional performance, surpassing expectations with a remarkable 12% rise.

Meanwhile, sales in Richemont’s specialist watchmakers’ arm, featuring iconic names such as IWC, Piaget, and Jaeger-LeCoultre, saw a commendable 3% increase, aligning with consensus forecasts.

What you should know

In June 2023, Johann Rupert made waves as he claimed the title of Africa’s wealthiest billionaire, dethroning Nigeria’s long-standing Aliko Dangote.

Rupert’s net worth, then at $12 billion, marked a significant ascent. However, amid subsequent fluctuations, Aliko Dangote has now reclaimed the pinnacle, with a current net worth of $10.7 billion.

Johann Rupert, the chairman of the esteemed Swiss luxury goods entity Compagnie Financière Richemont, renowned for iconic brands like Cartier and Montblanc, has been a prominent figure.

The company’s genesis in 1998 stemmed from the divestiture of assets previously under Rembrandt Group Limited, originally founded by his father, Anton, in the 1940s.

Notably, Rupert commands a 7% stake in the diversified investment powerhouse Remgro, where he also assumes the role of chairman.

Additionally, he holds a substantial 26% share in Reinet, an investment holding company headquartered in Luxembourg.

These diverse holdings underscore Rupert’s multifaceted presence in the realms of luxury goods, investment, and financial enterprises.