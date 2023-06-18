South African luxury magnate Johann Rupert has claimed the title of Africa’s wealthiest individual, with a net worth of $12 billion, as per Forbes rankings.

With an impressive net worth of $12 billion, Johann Rupert has garnered attention as Africa’s wealthiest individual. His ascent to the ranks of billionaires and his ability to navigate the challenges and struggles of the business world have become a subject of interest.

Rupert’s Background

Born on June 1, 1950, Johann Rupert, now 73 years old, comes from a lineage of businessmen. He is the eldest son of Anton Rupert, a renowned business tycoon, and his wife Hurberte. Anton Rupert founded Rembrandt Group, a tobacco company, in 1948, which would later become a significant source of wealth for the family.

Although Johann Rupert initially studied economics and company law at the University of Stellenbosch, he eventually abandoned his academic pursuits to embark on a business career. In an interesting turn of events in 2004, the university honoured him with an honorary degree in Economics.

By 2008, he had also received an honorary doctorate from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University.

Fast forward to April 2010, Rupert assumed the role of CEO at Compagnie Financiere Richemont. Before that, he had worked for Chase Manhattan and Lazard Freres in New York.

However, in 1979, he returned to South Africa to establish Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

Rupert held the position of CEO at RMB until 1984 when the company merged to form RMB Holdings. At that point, he left to join his father’s company, Rembrandt Group.

Shortly thereafter, in 1988, he founded Compagnie Financiere Richemont and was appointed Non-Executive Director of Rothmans International plc in the same year.

1988 proved to be a remarkable year for Rupert, as he was also honoured as the “Businessman of the Year” by the Sunday Times. The following year, in 1989, he became Vice Chairman of his father’s company.

His exceptional managerial and business acumen led to his appointment as Chairman of Rembrandt Group Limited in 1991.

In 1992, Rupert was recognized as one of the “Global Leaders of Tomorrow” by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. His recognition and accolades continued to grow.

Five years later, in 1997, he was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of Gold Fields South Africa Ltd.

Rupert restructures Rembrandt group

In the year 2000, Johann Rupert undertook a significant step by restructuring his father’s business, Rembrandt Group Limited, and forming Remgro Limited and VenFin Limited. It was his exceptional abilities in business growth and management that led the university to confer upon him an honorary degree in Economics.

Despite having initially dropped out, his success in the business world attested to his brilliance and discipline.

Other Interests and Rupert’s Philanthropic Work

Today, Johann Rupert is not only a businessman but also a golf enthusiast. He founded the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation in 1990, aiming to address social issues through sports.

The foundation has supported approximately 675 projects globally. In addition to his passion for sports, Rupert was a former cricketer. To give back to the world, he co-founded the Sports Science Institute with his friends Morne du Plessis and Tim Noakes.

Driven by his love for the game and his concern for underprivileged individuals, Rupert developed Leopard Creek Golf Club in Mpumalanga, which has now become one of South Africa’s top three golf courses. He has also participated in the annual Gary Player Invitational golf tournament, alongside fellow South African and friend Gary Player, to raise funds for various children’s charities.

In addition to his involvement in the world of golf, Johann Rupert holds positions of influence in various organizations. He currently serves as Chairman of the South African PGA Tour and Golf Development Board.

Moreover, he has been a council member in esteemed institutions such as the South Africa Foundation, the Southern African Nature Foundation, the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa, Business South Africa, and the Die Suid-Afrikaanse Akademie vir Wetenskap en Kuns.

Furthermore, he serves as a Managing Trustee and member of the investment committee for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.

Forbes reports that Rupert also has interests beyond business and philanthropy. He is a part-owner of the Saracens English rugby team and Anthonij Rupert Wines, named after his late brother, Anthonij who died in a car accident in 2001.