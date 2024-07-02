The South African owned Richemont by the country’s richest man, Johann Ruppert has confirmed the appointment of Louis Ferla as the new CEO of its jewellery business, Cartier.

Ferla’s appointment was announced on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Currently the CEO of Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin, Ferla will succeed Cyrille Vigneron starting September 1.

Vigneron, who led Cartier for eight years, is retiring at 63. During his tenure, Cartier adorned notable figures such as Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly, Nicole Kidman, Princess Diana, and Kate, the Princess of Wales.

What Richemont said

Johann Rupert, Chairman of the Board, expressed his enthusiasm for Ferla’s appointment, stating:

“I am delighted that Louis has accepted to take on the top role at Cartier. He has earned the admiration and respect of his colleagues across the Group and of the industry at large for having so brilliantly positioned Vacheron Constantin at the pinnacle of Haute Horlogerie. His experience and leadership qualities will prove invaluable for Cartier’s long-term success.”

Rupert also lauded Vigneron for his leadership over the past eight years, during which Cartier has achieved substantial growth and cemented its status as a leader in the luxury sector. “I would like to thank Cyrille for his vision and bold leadership, under which Cartier has reached new heights becoming the reference in the world of luxury. I would also like to thank Cyrille for helping identify Louis as his successor. I wish Cyrille all the best in his new role, where I know he will be working on topics that he has always felt passionate about.”

Ferla, a French national, joined Richemont in 2001 as Area Sales Manager at Alfred Dunhill in Hong Kong and subsequently as General Manager in Taipei. In 2006, he joined Cartier, where he held various senior executive positions across the Middle East, India, and Africa, eventually becoming CEO of Cartier China.

In 2015, Ferla was promoted to Cartier’s executive committee as International Director Clients and Business before taking on the role of CEO at Vacheron Constantin in 2017.

What to know

There anticipations of a smooth transition, viewing this change as part of a broader generational shift within Richemont, which recently appointed Nicolas Bos as its group CEO.

The significance of Cartier to Richemont’s portfolio is proven by its contribution of over half of the group’s operating profit of 4.8 billion euros ($5.14 billion) last year. Known for iconic pieces like the Tank watches, Trinity rings, and Panther jewellery, Cartier remains a cornerstone of Richemont’s success.

Ferla, in his late 40s, has been at the helm of Vacheron Constantin since 2017. His career includes a decade at Cartier, where he notably led its China business. Richemont CEO Bos expressed confidence in Ferla’s leadership, citing his vision and management style, which have elevated Vacheron Constantin to prominence in the luxury watchmaking sector.

“Cartier will thrive under Louis’s leadership,” Bos stated.

This leadership change at Cartier comes at a time when Richemont is strategically positioning itself to maintain its competitive edge in the global luxury market. Nairametrics earlier reported that chairman and CEO of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, reportedly acquired a personal equity stake in Richemont.

According to reports of the French billionaire’s investments, the shareholding is described as “small” and part of a broader family-owned portfolio of publicly listed companies. The exact size of the stake remains undisclosed.