The Kano State Government has allocated more than N40 billion for road infrastructure and as well as health-related projects within the state.

This information was conveyed in a statement signed by Baba Halilu-Dantiye, Kano’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, on Tuesday.

He said that during its eighth session, the State Executive Council (SEC) approved the release of funds to advance project implementation.

Notably, the council authorized N15.974 billion for the state Ministry of Works and Housing to undertake the construction of the Dan Agundi interchange underpass and flyover, along with N14.455 billion for the construction of the Tal’udu Interchange flyover.

Furthermore, the Commissioner confirmed the allocation of N3.360 billion to the ministry to facilitate an upward revision of rates for the construction of a covered sewage conduit/road along the Jakara-Kwarin Gogau River.

“The sum of N1,579,755,966 has been approved for the construction of Kofar Waika – Unguwar Dabai – Yan Kuje Western bypass road in Gwale Local Government Area,

“The Council also approved N1.350 billion for the construction of Unguwa Uku ‘Yan Awaki -Limawa junction road in Tarauni LGA, and N820 million for the completion of Kanye – Kabo -Dugabau road in Kabo LGA.

The approval included N802.695 million for the completion and dualization of Kofar Dawanau -Dandinshe – Kwanar Madugu raod phase ll; and N458.443 million for the re-award of a contract to facilitate the construction of reinforced concrete pedestrian bridges at various locations across the state,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, N420 million was also approved for the rehabilitation of metropolitan streets and traffic lights. The SEC also sanctioned N200 million to clear outstanding payments for the Kwanar Kwankwaso road rehabilitation in Madobi LGA and N107.6 million for renovations at the Reformatory Institute Kiru.

Allocation for health projects

Speaking further, the Commissioner said the Council gave its approval for N53.6 million to be allocated to the Ministry of Health. This funding is intended for the procurement of commodities and medications to support free Accident and Emergency, Maternal, and Child Care services in public health facilities.

According to him, this move aims to promote the availability of medical supplies for the provision of free healthcare services throughout October 2023.

“While N40.8 million was approved for payment of drugs, laboratory reagents, and consumables supplied to Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital, and N37 million for settlement of the outstanding state’s contribution for the three rounds Diphtheria mass vaccination campaigns across 22 LGAs”, he added.

More Insights

Additionally, he mentioned that the SEC approved N56.7 million to the Ministry of Higher Education for the restoration of a fire-damaged theatre at Aminu Kano College of Islamic and Legal Studies.

“The Council considered and approved the second 2023 proposed supplementary budget/amendment to the tune of N24 billion.

“It comprised N4 billion recurrent expenditure and N20 billion capital expenditure, thus revising the 2023 approved revised budget to N350,389,266,018.12 upon passage by the state House of Assembly” Dantiye noted.