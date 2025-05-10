The Kano State Government has approved N3 billion to cover the examination fees for 141,745 indigent public school students sitting for the 2025 NECO, NABTEB, and SSCE exams.

This initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ease the financial burden on vulnerable families while improving access to quality education.

The announcement was made by the State Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Ali Haruna Makoda, during a press briefing in Kano on Saturday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The N3 billion will fund the exam fees for students under the Kano Educational Resource Department (KERD), Science and Technical Schools Board (STSB), and the Agency for Integrated Education Development (AIED). Beneficiaries must have achieved at least five credits in the 2024 Senior Secondary Qualifying Examination to qualify for this support.

The commissioner stated that the initiative represents a substantial rise in the number of beneficiaries compared to last year, when the state sponsored 125,000 candidates.

He added that by supporting all indigent students who meet the eligibility criteria, the Kano State Government is committed to making education accessible to all, regardless of financial constraints.

Makoda noted that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote academic excellence and eliminate financial barriers for students in Kano. By covering examination fees for thousands of indigent candidates, the government aimed to create a more inclusive educational system that prioritizes equal opportunity.

He also directed school principals to ensure that all eligible students benefit from the intervention, with transparent processes overseen by relevant education agencies to ensure fairness and accountability.

The commissioner emphasized that the move reflects Kano’s commitment to improving learning outcomes and equipping students with the qualifications and skills needed to thrive academically and socially.

In addition to funding examinations, the commissioner noted that the initiative complements ongoing reforms focused on building educational infrastructure, training teachers, and supplying essential learning materials, demonstrating the state’s sustained commitment to strengthening the education sector.